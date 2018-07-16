Shannon Beador on Co-Parenting amid Divorce: ‘I Want David to Be a Part of My Children's Lives’

Shannon Beador is doing her best to peacefully co-parent with her estranged husband David.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 54, stopped by PeopleNow to discuss her life after divorce.

“I’m in a great place,” she says. “I’m surrounded by amazing people and opportunities. I’m very grateful.”

Shannon and David called it quits in September after 17 years of marriage.

While Shannon admits that there’s still “animosity” between the exes, she says the two are focusing on their three daughters: Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13.

“We’re plugging away,” she says. “We are getting through it. We are doing the best we can. there’s a lot of animosities and I’m hopeful that when everything gets settled we can get to a good co-parenting place.”

Despite any tension, Shannon wants to make sure her daughters have a good relationship with their father.

“I want David to a part of my children’s lives,” she says. “The kids are adjusting actually quite well. We are just muddling through and trying to find a good structure.”

The two have had a contentious divorce so far, with a source telling PEOPLE that David “spewed profanities” at Shannon back in March after she was awarded joint legal and physical custody of their three daughters as well as $22,500 per month for temporary non-taxable child and spousal support in their temporary settlement.

Weeks later, body-shaming texts David allegedly sent Shannon were exposed. He was accused of telling her, “You f—ing disgust me. F— you. What do you have to do? Eat? Because you can’t get off your fat ass.”

David had no comment on his alleged courtroom behavior and texts, but Shannon told PEOPLE in a statement that she’s focused on moving forward.

“As David and I continue our divorce proceedings, I’m doing everything I can to move things efficiently along so that our three children are not subjected to unnecessary stress during an already difficult time,” she said. “I want to be as fair as possible. I remain focused on a clean resolution and have no interest in engaging in a war of words.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.