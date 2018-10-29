Shannon Beador Apologizes to RHOC Cast for Jamaica Meltdown but Admits 'I Am Incredibly Hurt'

After a mental health intervention sent her into an epic meltdown, a much calmer Shannon Beador reunites with her Real Housewives of Orange County costars on Monday’s episode to apologize for her behavior — and PEOPLE has the exclusive clip.

The 54-year-old mother of three was more than overwhelmed last week when Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter confronted her on a tense night of their Jamaica vacation and alleged (among other things) that she’s depressed, is turning too frequently to alcohol as a crutch to get through her nasty divorce and needs medication.

Giving herself some distance, Beador separated herself from the group for a full day. And when she returns for dinner, she starts things off with an apology.

“To address the elephant in the room, I appreciate you guys giving me the time and space because I’m the person, when I’m upset, I need to take a step back,” Beador explains. “After last night, I am incredibly hurt. I know there are discussions that have to be had at some point, and we can do that. But I needed the time.”

RELATED: Shannon Beador Flips Out After RHOC Costars Blindside Her with ‘Straight-Jacket Intervention’

Shannon Beador Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Not everyone is ready to forgive Beador immediately.

“Thanks for finally coming, I’ve been calling you. I was worried about you,” says Dodd, 42. “All you had to say was to have manners and to be kind and nice. You could have legit just said, ‘I’m here.’ It was hurtful, Shannon. I was worried about you.”

“It’s just so ironic that she’s the one with the least manners,” Dodd tells the camera. “She went through all these cotillions and it’s like, girl, you don’t have any manners. Shannon has no idea of the stress that she’s put on us today. She has no idea how worried we were ,and that’s the kind of apology we’re going to get?”

Kirschenheiter also isn’t going to let Beador get away that easily. “It was upsetting all around,” the 34-year-old Long Island native says. “I didn’t realize all this was going on. Honestly, I was just trying to break through. I was trying to be your friend.”

“I think what the issue is you talk about so much going on in your life and we supporting you and that’s great, but we just don’t feel like it’s reciprocated,” adds Simpson, 53. “I really want to be friends with you, Shannon.”

Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Kelly Dodd John Tsiavis/Bravo

RELATED: RHOC‘s Gina Kirschenheiter Reveals Why Her Marriage Fell Apart — and Why She’s Not Divorced Yet

Beador appears to absorb what they all have to say.

“I apologize, but I have had so much on my plate. And I get it, we all have stuff on our plate, but for me, in my life, it is more than I’ve ever had on my plate,” she tells Kirschenheiter.

As for Simpson’s point, she adds, “It’s a fair criticism, and I apologize for that.”

RELATED VIDEO: Shannon Beador on Co-Parenting With Ex-Husband: ‘I Want David to Be a Part of My Children’s Lives’

The Real for Real Cuisine owner then tells Kirschenheiter why she’s been having such a hard time connecting with her.

“I think that with you, Gina, to be honest with you, I have a very difficult time hearing that you’re going through a divorce and he’s still you’re best friend, because that’s what I wanted in my life,” Beador says. “When you said that I was judging you, that wasn’t my intent. My intent was just to impart the experience and the information, because I started my process with a very optimistic attitude.”

Hearing that, Kirschenheiter gets emotional.

“I’m not sitting here and saying everything’s perfect and that’s why I’m getting divorced,” she says, holding back tears. “Like, no, obviously not. It’s a transition. It’s really hard. We go to the souvenir shop and we see the ornaments and that’s our thing. An ornament every time we go on vacation.”

“I hear you guys, but this is my journey,” Beador says. “I just want to be respected for it, you know?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.