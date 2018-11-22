RHOC's Shannon Beador Spends Thanksgiving on a Girls' Trip with Her Daughters Amid Messy Divorce

Shannon Beador is enjoying a sandy getaway with her daughters this Thanksgiving as she weathers a messy divorce.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her three girls — 17-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline — are vacationing in Coronado, an island off of San Diego.

“The kids said, ‘Mom, we want to go to Hawaii or Cabo. We gotta keep our tan up,'” Beador tells PEOPLE about her Thanksgiving. “And I said, ‘That’s not going to happen. Nope. We’re going to get in the car.'”

The family ultimately opted for a luxurious stay at the Hotel Del Coronado.

Shannon Beador/Instagram

“This hotel is beautiful,” Beador gushes. “Our room is right on the sand. They have a beach spin classes in the morning, fire pits for s’mores at night, an ice skating rink — we’re having a lovely time. I feel very thankful for my girls.”

On Instagram, Beador shared that she and her daughters had brought their dog Archie along for the Thanksgiving fun.

Shannon Beador/Instagram

“Lunch in paradise with the twins and Ardhie [sic],” she wrote alongside a picture of a sunny meal by the beach. “It’s the first time we’ve brought Archie with us and he is in heaven! Sophie is on the way!”

Beador’s Instagram Story showed an adorable video of Archie surveying the sand. “Archie is looking for the girls on the beach,” she narrated. “Where’d they go, Archie? Where’s Stella and Adeline?”

“He can’t get enough of the beach…,” she wrote over the video.

The change of location may be taking their minds off of Beador’s split from husband David.

Shannon Beador and David Beador

Beador filed for divorce in December 2017. In March, she won joint legal and physical custody of the girls and $22,500 per month for child and spousal support, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

David was “shaking with anger” and “spewed profanities at Shannon” at the courthouse, a source told PEOPLE at the time. In April, body-shaming texts that David allegedly sent Beador were read on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live!.

The trip is giving Beador some valuable rest and relaxation. “I’ve been traveling a lot over the past few weeks with QVC and the show, so it’s nice to get away with the girls,” Beador explains.