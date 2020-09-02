The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo

RHOC Season 15 Trailer Welcomes a New Housewife as the Women Grapple with COVID-19

It's safe to say 2020 hasn't turned out quite the way the women of The Real Housewives of Orange County expected.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm excited for 2020!" Beador says in the trailer before she and her three daughters — Stella, Sophie and Adeline — all test positive for the viral respiratory illness.

"They've shut the entire f------- country down," she says after she's seen doing breathing exercises.

And while Dodd shows an empty New York City on self-filmed footage, Simpson is seen breaking down over the uncertainty of the global health crisis.

"I don't know what to do," she cries.

The trailer also breaks the fourth wall, showing the crew members shutting down filming after all television production was halted due to the virus.

And while the season resumed filming eventually, the trailer shows the crew reminding the women to remain a safe distance and abide by health and safety regulations.

"You're supposed to be six feet apart," a producer is heard saying.

Image zoom Randy Shropshire/Bravo

The new season also welcomes new housewife Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, who is shown struggling to find her place among the group.

"I don't know what's wrong with Shannon," Vargas says. "She just turned like that. Does she do that?"

"Yes," says Dodd, who is later seen having a heated confrontation with Beador.

And to add to the drama, Windham-Burke is seen screaming, "These woman are horrible! They lie to each other all the time!" before the finger is seemingly pointed back at her.

"Don't you dare accuse me of something I did!" Beador tells Windham-Burke.

At the same event, Kirschenheiter also screams at Windham-Burke, "Wake up! You're a sloppy Chihuahua!" before she throws a glass on the ground.

Season 15 of RHOC also marks the first without Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, who both announced their departures earlier this year.