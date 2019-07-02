RHOC Season 14 Trailer Teases Tears and Tension Between Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson

The ladies of Orange County are back for another season full of tears, drama, and, as one Housewife puts it, “bad choices.”

The trailer for season 14 of Real Housewives of Orange County dropped Tuesday, featuring Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke putting their friendships and love lives on display.

Vicki Gunvalson, 57, also appears in the trailer and will be a part of the season, although she is no longer as a main cast member.

Clips from the trailer tease the ladies posing in Victorian gowns beside a carriage, taking a ride on the so-called “Hot Mess Express,” and toasting to “bad choices” aboard a cruise.

Kirschenheiter, 35, who joined the series in 2018, can be seen crying, telling her castmates, “It just hurts. It’s so unfair. … I just feel like I’m having the worst year ever.”

The reality star was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in early February.

“I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out,” she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me.”

Meanwhile, Simpson’s marriage to husband Shane seems to feel the strain of his studying for the California bar exam, as she tells him, “I have trouble with the way that you talk to me.”

Despite going on an apparent zen retreat, tensions continue to rise, as Dodd, 43, explodes at Gunvalson, telling her, “You’re a f—ing con woman crook.”

Throughout the season, fans can expect to see Judge, 51, settle into her new home as husband Eddie recovers from his heart condition; a single Beador, 55, juggle a handful of suitors; and Dodd cozy up to her new boyfriend Dr. Brian as she deals with shocking allegations.

Meanwhile, Kirschenheiter will lean on her friends in the wake of her arrest, Simpson will deal with marital struggles, and the world will meet Windham-Burke, a mom to seven children, including a baby and three teenagers. Gunvalson’s engagement to Steve Lodge will also unfold.

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.