'The Tables Have Turned!' See the Real Housewives of Orange County's Season 14 Taglines

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns for its fourteenth season on Tuesday — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the season’s opening taglines.

Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke are kicking off the new season with a set of sassy one-liners. It’s the first time in the history of the groundbreaking Housewives’ franchise, which premiered in 2006, that Vicki Gunvalson is not part of the opening credits. The “OG of the OC” will return this season, but in a reduced role.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 cast Tommy Garcia/Bravo

That’s not the only change this season. With her divorce settled, Beador, 55, is finally in a happier place — something reflected in her tagline.

“The tables have turned,” she announces. “And this time, I’m dancing on them.”

Judge, 51, has her priorities in order, too. “These days faith, family and fitness are the only ‘F’s’ I give,” she says.

Kirschenheiter, who was arrested in February for driving under the influence, wants to let viewers know that she’s working on herself. “I’ve made mistakes in Orange County but I’ll fix them in a New York minute,” promises the Long Island native, 35.

Meanwhile, move over Elle Woods, because Simpson — a lawyer — is here. “In a town full of blondes, I’m legally brunette,” she teases.

As for new Housewife Windham-Burke, the mother of seven can handle it all. “I manage to wrangle a family of nine and still look like a ten,” she says.

Oh, and Dodd? She’s as tough as ever. “If you don’t want me to cross the line, don’t draw one,” she warns.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.