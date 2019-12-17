RHOC Season 14 Reunion Trailer: 'It's Going to Be War' as Kelly Dodd Fights Against Tres Amigas

Get out your meditation bowls, Real Housewives of Orange County fans! PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the trailer for the season 14 reunion, and as Tamra Judge says in the clip, “it’s going to be war.”

Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke will all be back together for the explosive three-parter, which kicks off Wednesday on Bravo — just a day after the RHOC season 14 finale.

They’ll be joined by O.G. of the O.C. Vicki Gunvalson, who, despite her reduced role this season, will appear in all three reunion episodes.

“Stop the cameras!” she screams at one point in the trailer from the reunion stage’s sidelines. “This is about my job, my career, and my show that I started 15 years ago!”

“F— off!” she tells a RHOC cameraman, slamming her dressing room door shut after noticing she was secretly being filmed from afar.

Gina Kirschenheiter, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, Andy Cohen, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Gunvalson has been embedded in the RHOC drama this season, feuding with her former close friend Dodd over rumors of Dodd’s involvement in an apparent sex train (Dodd has denied the claim). The two have fought, made up and fought again — all the while lobbing insults back and forth, with Dodd digging into Gunvalson’s appearance by calling her a “pig.”

“I’m tired of her making a pig face and acting like that’s okay to do,” Gunvalson says at the reunion, asking Dodd, “Do you think you’re a beauty queen?”

“I’m way better looking than you are, that’s for sure,” Dodd shoots back.

Dodd isn’t just fighting with Gunvalson; she’s also going up against Gunvalson’s pals Judge and Beador (a.k.a the Tres Amigas), who have had their own individual fights with Dodd over the course of the season.

In the trailer, Dodd pushes back at the three, calling Judge a “snake” and telling Beador to “shut the f— up.”

“Don’t say ‘Shut the f— up.’ You sound like a freakin’ gangster,” Beador bites back. “You’re such a hypocrite.”

“Really? You’re a sociopath,” says Dodd.

Vicki Gunvalson, Andy Cohen, and Kelly Dodd

Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, Andy Cohen, and Kelly Dodd

Elsewhere at the reunion, Gina gets tearful as she opens up about her divorce from estranged husband Matt Kirschenheiter and the domestic abuse allegations she made against him, which he has denied.

Emily’s husband Shane Simpson also appears, to discuss their marital problems — which Emily reveals, at it lowest, had her considering “maybe we should get divorced.”

As for Windham-Burke? After discussing her estrangement from her mother Dr. Deb, the RHOC newcomer gets accused by Gunvalson for destroying RHOC due to her wilder ways.

“Get her off my show!” Gunvalson yells.

“It’s not your show,” Windham-Burke shouts back.

“Oh yes, Braunwyn, season No. 1.” says Gunvalson.

Gina Kirschenheiter, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Part one of the RHOC season 14 reunion airs on Wednesday, with part two coming Dec. 23 and part three coming on Dec. 26. All air at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The official descriptions for each episode are as follows:

“Reunion, Part One” – Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 pm ET/PT

Part one kicks off by discussing the return of “Fun Shannon” and Shannon gives an update on her love life. Emily and Gina’s complicated friendship is dissected as they discuss their roller coaster season including Gina’s DUI, Emily’s marital struggles and Gina’s relationships in the wake of her separation. Meanwhile, Vicki grows agitated backstage waiting to join the ladies onstage. Once reunited, the ladies hear about Vicki’s love tank, and hash it out over the unforgettable trip to Miraval including the gong heard around the world.

“Reunion, Part Two” – Monday, Dec. 23 at 10 pm ET/PT

In part two of the reunion, tensions flare between Kelly and the Tres Amigas as the ladies continue their debate about what went down at Miraval, including all of the rumors that were lobbed at Kelly. Braunwyn opens up about how the show has complicated her relationship with her mother, Dr. Deb. Emotions run high as the Kelly versus Vicki feud is replayed and Kelly gets emotional about the loss of her former friend. Tamra gives updates on her family and her new business. Questions about Tamra’s true motivations as a friend turns into a heated argument between Kelly and Shannon. The group trip to Florida is brought up and Vicki surprises everyone by insisting Braunwyn and her wilder ways has “destroyed” the show she created.

“Reunion, Part Three” – Thursday, Dec. 26 at 10 pm ET/PT

The reunion concludes as the confrontation between the OG of the OC and the new housewife escalates when Vicki tries to shame Braunwyn over her behavior. Andy wishes Vicki farewell, Emily talks about the worst year of her life, and Shane joins the ladies providing a surprising perspective on their marriage. Gina’s emotional and difficult year is discussed, including a post-season incident that involved the police. The ladies toast to an eventful season 14 with a nod to their trip to Miraval.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 finale airs Tuesday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.