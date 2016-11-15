Kelly Dodd Stands Behind Her Bad RHOC Behavior: 'There's No Shame in My Game'

She’s called Shannon Beador a c—, told Tamra Judge she was to blame for her daughter not speaking to her anymore, and threw around such fowl language and hurtful accusations that even the ever-poised Heather Dubrow lost her cool — but Kelly Dodd has no apologies.

The 40-year-old reality star stood behind her bad behavior on Monday’s second part of a three-part Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, and told host Andy Cohen, “There’s no shame in my game.”

It was a shocking reversal of behavior for Dodd, who had spent much of the season raging against her fellow Housewives and then immediately apologizing for her words — often claiming that they were not a reflection of who she truly was.

Dodd said she’s done saying she’s sorry now. In fact, she even took back some of those former apologies. “An apology doesn’t matter with these women,” she explained.

Looking back at her behavior at the now-infamous sushi dinner (where she lashed out at Beador and Judge) and the Ireland trip (where she lashed out at basically everyone), Dodd defended her actions.

“I do [stand behind it],” she said. “At the time I didn’t, now I do. I’m mad. I [see] it differently now. I didn’t think I was right at the time, but now I do.”

She also said she doesn’t have a drinking problem — though she has been to Alcoholics Anonymous, which she called “a wonderful program.” Dodd found her way there via a court order after trying to stop a fight between her husband and “a big bunch of people” on the Fourth of July.

“I hit him to not get in a fight,” Dodd said. “And someone’s gonna go to jail, and I’m the one that got in trouble. In order to get it dismissed, I had to go to AA classes. But I don’t have a [drinking] problem.”

Instead of alcohol, Dodd said the common denominator involved in all her arguments was the other Housewives. “I was pushed,” she said, and added that she doesn’t have an anger problem. “If I was in anger management, I would have beat the crap out of Tamra. If I was really mad. I didn’t go after her. I restrained myself.”

The stance seemed to really upset Dodd’s friend Meghan King Edmonds.

“Kelly clearly gets very defensive and when she gets defensive, she goes back dirty,” she said. “And I don’t like anything about that. I don’t like malice. I like people being kind and taking ownership of their mistakes and standing by that ownership and not rescinding an apology just because you don’t like where you are now. That’s not okay.”

Much of Dodd’s frustration seemed to be directed at Dubrow, who had flipped out on Dodd during the sushi dinner and had threatened to stop filming the show unless Dodd was fired from RHOC.

“You’re not the boss — are you senior staff at Bravo?” Dodd asked Dubrow. “You’re hideous for telling me what to do and getting involved when it [had] nothing to do with you.”

She continued: “Instead of calling her ‘fancy pants’ they should call her ‘bossy pants.’ [It was] none of her business. This was an ‘A’ and ‘B’ conversation, and she needed to ‘C’ her way out of that.”

Dubrow defended herself and explained that she was embarrassed at the public scene Dodd made at the restaurant. “I was horrified,” she said. “I took off my microphone — I did not want to be involved. And it wasn’t about me saying ‘I’m better than you.’ It was ‘We’re better than this. Our show is better than this.’ And ‘I don’t want to be associated with this.’ ”

“You can understand, raising daughters, you wouldn’t want your daughter to be associated with something like that,” she continued. “If my daughter came home and said ‘I was at a party and this is what happened,’ I would say to her, ‘You cannot associate with those people.’ And that was my reaction.”

The Dr. and Mrs. Guinea Pig Present The Only Guide You’ll Ever Need to the Best Anti-Aging Treatments co-author also apologized to Dodd for the comment she made about Dodd’s daughter.

“It was a terrible thing to say and I apologize for saying that,” she said. “I think you’re a great mom. The difference between you and me is that I learn from my mistakes. I know that that happened — it will never happen again.”

By episode’s end, Dodd had reinstated her apology to Judge — but remained firm in her belief that she was the victim. Whether her no apology-attitude carries her to another season on the show is really going to be the the question.

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion concludes Monday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.