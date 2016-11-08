On part one of Monday's Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, Vicki Gunvalson admitted that if she had to do it all over again, she would have investigated Brooks Ayers more

And on part one of Monday’s RHOC reunion, the 54-year-old “O.G. of the O.C.” doubled down on her innocence claims while admitting that if she had to do it all over again, she would have investigated him more.

“The problem was, I was at a place where I was really busy and I didn’t spent a lot of time with Brooks when he was doing all his stuff,” Gunvalson said. “Obviously they were right — you all were right and I was wrong. I’m good admitting that. I don’t care anymore. I’m over it.”

Though she would have still defended Ayers, Gunvalson claimed she sees now that “he’s a bad guy.”

“I was made a fool of through it — and I believed him,” she said. “I really, sincerely learned a lot from him. It wasn’t all bad, but it ended horribly.”

And while former friend Beador remained steadfast in her belief that Gunvalson knew about Ayers deception prior to filming last season, Gunvalson stayed strong in her innocence.

“You’re wrong,” she told Beador. “I’m not talking about it, but you’re wrong. That is not true that I lied on a cancer scam. Don’t go there.”

It was also revealed at the finale that during the Housewives’ trip to Ireland, Gunvalson had told her cast mates that she couldn’t wait to die because she wanted to go to heaven to be with Ayres again. “I said, ‘I kind of miss him,’ ” Gunvalson told host Andy Cohen.

It was a confession that came long after Ayres admitted to falsifying documents related to his cancer diagnosis – and long after Gunvalson had knocked him for duping her and being a bad guy.

She explained, “You guys didn’t know him the way I knew him, There was a point in time where I really felt he had my back and he really was a great guy. It’s been an evolution of emotions. And I really through he was my soulmate.”

“I feel I’m going to meet everyone I was with in heaven,” Gunvalson added.

The statement prompted a quick comment from Dubrow, who pointed out, “You don’t want to meet the bad guys.”

“Is he going to heaven?” she asked. “I don’t think people who fake cancer get to go, do they?”

Gunvalson is in a happy relationship now with boyfriend Steve Chavez Lodge. The two met two weeks prior to the Ireland trip and have been hot-and-heavy ever since.

With Lodge in her life and her love tank full, Gunvalson said she’s ready to put Ayers — whom she called “ding dong” — in the past.

“I don’t want to talk about him any more,” she said. “I get lit up like a candle. Let’s move on.”