RHOC's Kelly Dodd Alleges Shannon Beador Had Liposuction for Her 40 Lb. Weight Loss

Shannon Beador insists she did not undergo liposuction to help her lose 40 lb. — but her Bravo costar Kelly Dodd claimed otherwise during Monday’s episode.

On the second installment of the season 14 Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, Dodd, 44, alleged that Beador, 55, had gone under the knife before filming began in February — in a supposed operation done by Dodd’s ex-boyfriend, Dr. Brian Reagan.

“You got liposuction,” Dodd claimed. “My ex-boyfriend did that. He did!”

Beador immediately denied Dodd’s allegation, explaining that she had gotten something called BodyTite instead.

According to Dr. Reagan’s website, the minimally invasive skin tightening procedure is totally scarless, as it is performed without surgical incisions. It’s recommended for patients who have “stubborn areas of excess fat that are resistant to diet and exercise.”

“I didn’t get liposuction, I got BodyTite,” Beador said.

But Dodd doubled down. “No, you got liposuction. … Tell the truth!”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Hints at Casting Changes for RHOC: ‘There Are Great People Waiting’

Image zoom Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd Michael Tullberg/Getty; David Livingston/Getty

RELATED: RHOC Season 14 Reunion Trailer: ‘It’s Going to Be War’ as Kelly Dodd Fights Against Tres Amigas

The topic of Beador’s weight came up after Dodd called her a “drunk.”

“Let’s talk about how your daughter called me at 3 o’clock in the morning … and said you were drinking and driving and hanging out with guys,” Dodd alleged.

Beador acknowledged that the call had happened, but she remained steadfast in denying a drinking problem.

“When I was going through my divorce, there were eight or nine times where I got so blackout drunk and one night I lost my phone and I only remembered [Kelly’s] number by heart,” Beador said. “And I was hammered and I had my kids call her and I was crying. I was a mess! When you put that out in the universe, someone thinks that that recently happened. It happened two years ago!”

“I’m tired of every single season, people trying to paint me out to be a drunk,” Beador said. “I lost 40 lbs. You don’t do that drinking yourself [to sleep every night]!”

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 reunion Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Beador has long been open about her struggles with her weight, after gaining 40 lbs. in 2017 before the filming of RHOC‘s 12th season.

She blamed her weight gain on stress eating after Dodd spread false allegations on the show that Beador’s now-ex-husband, David, was physically abusive during their marriage.

In August, Beador told PEOPLE that she had lost the weight mostly from changing her diet.

“The thing I’ve learned is that I’m 55 and I want to live my life and enjoy it,” Beador said during a visit to PEOPLE Now. “You don’t have to deprive yourself in order to eat right and make healthy choices.”

A source told PEOPLE last January that exercise was a big part of Beador’s weight loss as well.

“Shannon’s been working really hard over the past few months to get to her goal weight,” said the insider, adding that “she’s been really dedicated on her fitness and wellness and is pounds away from getting back to where she was before she gained the weight.”

“She looks amazing, and is feeling amazing, too,” the source said. “It’s like emotional weight has been lifted off her as well. This next chapter of her life is going to be amazing for her.”

Image zoom Shannon Beador in November 2016 Jerod Harris/WireImage

Image zoom Shannon Beador in January 2019 Shannon Beador/Instagram

RELATED: RHOC‘s Shannon Beador Says There’s ‘A Lot of Anger Still’ with Ex-Husband David Beador

Though she’s feeling strong now, Beador did say at last season’s reunion that her weight gain made her feel insecure.

“I have to tell you when the season started filming, I didn’t want to film. I didn’t want to be in front of the camera. It was like, ‘Oh my God, everyone’s going to see how I’ve let myself go,’ ” Beador recalled.

“You feel crappy about yourself. And I know there’s a lot of women who say, ‘You’re not that big’ or you know ‘I’m bigger and you’re making too big of a deal out of it.’ And I apologize to those women, I didn’t meant to offend anyone. But for me, I’ve always been a size 2 or 4. So for me personally, this was just a huge change.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 reunion concludes Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.