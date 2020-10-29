RHOC: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Throws Glass After Gina Kirschenheiter Calls Her a 'Sloppy Chihuahua'

Shannon Beador's housewarming party ended with Braunwyn Windham-Burke throwing a glass and storming off in tears after a heated confrontation with Gina Kirschenheiter.

On Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Braunwyn and Gina finally discussed the drama surrounding Gina's condo after previously putting the conversation off for a later date.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As viewers recall, on last week's episode, Emily Simpson told Gina, 36, that Braunwyn, 42, had been gossiping about the size of her new place. Braunwyn later told Emily, 44, that she had only found out about the condo through Shannon, who she claimed called it "sad and depressing."

Braunwyn admitted to throwing Shannon "under the bus" and came clean about what she had said to Emily on Wednesday's episode. Shannon, 56, denied ever slamming Gina's condo and urged Braunwyn to "set the record straight" about what really happened.

While Braunwyn initially agreed to say she misheard, she appeared to have a change of heart when she asserted that Shannon did in fact call Gina's condo "sad and depressing" during a confrontation with Shannon at her housewarming party at the end of the episode.

Before Shannon's conversation with Braunwyn at the party, Gina pulled Shannon to the side to discuss the gossip about her home.

"I thought we were cool," Gina told Shannon.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Orange County

"I never said that. I said it was small. I didn't mean it [in a bad way]," Shannon insisted. "I have to tell you, Braunwyn came over to my house and said, 'I'm sorry I threw you under the bus.' I would never call someone's place sad."

"I have to tell you, Gina, I'm a renter. Kelly [Dodd] is a renter. Braunwyn is a renter. You're an owner," she continued. "I don't even know if I'll be able to buy a house. You're happy. I'm happy. I am so proud of you. There's nothing sad about your life."

Gina accepted Shannon's explanation. After the two cleared things up, Shannon pulled Braunwyn for a chat.

"I have to tell you, I've been upset," Shannon said. "I said her place was small, I never said her place was sad. That's not in my vocabulary."

"You did say it," Braunwyn fired back.

The argument escalated from there. "Don't you dare put words into my mouth!" Shannon warned. "You must be hearing wrong."

RELATED: RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She's an Alcoholic as Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador Make Amends

Braunwyn then claimed that her husband Sean was privy to the conversation and heard what Shannon allegedly said about Gina's condo.

"I'm sober now — for the first time in my life I have a memory I can trust," Braunwyn, who admitted to being an alcoholic on the season premiere earlier this month, told Shannon.

"I'm not wrong. I remember exactly what happened," Braunwyn insisted. "Either you're lying to me or you don't remember what happened."

Shannon accused Braunwyn of being "manipulative" and walked away from the conversation, back to where Gina, Emily and Kelly were standing. Braunwyn then walked over to the group to talk to Gina.

"I've been talking s--- about you nonstop," Braunwyn told Gina. (Braunwyn had been upset with Gina after she learned that she had been saying things about Braunwyn's husband that were "not cool." Gina alleged on last week's episode that Sean sent her a "creepy" text last year after helping her get an Uber home following former Housewife Vicki Gunvalson's birthday party.)

"You haven't called or texted me at all, like, you're just launching this attack against me," Gina told Braunwyn.

Braunwyn said she had been meaning to talk to Gina but "couldn't find the time" as she had to "go get a facial."

Shannon, who had been arguing on the side with Braunwyn's husband, then chimed in to say she found it "unbelievable" that this was happening at her housewarming party.

Exasperated, Gina said the situation wouldn't have even escalated if Braunwyn hadn't been gossiping in the first place. "Let's call a spade a spade — nobody would be saying anything about my situation if your wife wasn't going around launching some crazy attack on me," she said. "If you had an issue with me, come to me with your issue, don't go around slamming me because I don't have as much money as you guys have."

Braunwyn clarified that it had "nothing to do with money," but rather had to do "with character," which proved to be a breaking point for Gina.

"Character?! You're going to talk to me about character?!" Gina fired back. "Braunwyn, wake up. You're a sloppy Chihuahua. You're never clear. You're wasted all the time! Get over yourself. Go get wasted again!"

"I'm 30 days sober, bitch!" Braunwyn yelled before throwing her glass and storming off.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kelly moved into her new home and Braunwyn broke down over not being a "good mom."

"The one truth that I've always been able to hold on to is that I'm a good mom," she said. "I'm not a good mom. They've had a front row seat to my demise."

"The one thing I wanted to be good at, I'm a failure at," she added. "I wasn't strong enough for my kids."