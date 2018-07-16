Tamra Judge Cries Over Husband's Heart Condition as He Fears, 'That's Not How I Want to Die'

Eddie Judge feared for life when he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heart beat.

In an exclusive clip from Monday’s Real Housewives of Orange County season 13 premiere, Tamra Judge opens up about her husband’s health condition and the worries he felt as he prepared for his first treatment.

“He was freaked out for a minute and he was like, ‘I just keep thinking about the mortality rate,’ ” Tamra tells her mother, breaking down in tears. ” And I’m like, ‘What?’ And he’s like, ‘That’s not how I want to die.’ ”

Tamra’s mom quickly comforts her daughter. “He’s not going to die,” she says, giving Tamra a hug.

Tamra, 50, first opened up about Eddie’s heart condition in December on Instagram.

The 45-year-old fitness trailer has since had five procedures in six months, including two ablations (a surgical procedures to create scar tissue inside the heart) and three cardioversions (electrical shocks to the heart).

Earlier in the scene, Tamra tells audiences about how Eddie learned about his condition.

“Eddie was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation about three months ago,” she says in the scene, tapped in December. “He had noticed his heart rate was getting up to 240, 250, 260 beats a minute when he was working out — which is dangerous. And he needs heart surgery. So they’re going in and cauterizing part of his heart.”

“He’s a machine,” she says. “And his body is letting him down at the age of 45.”

As hard as its been, Eddie has been putting on a brave face. In the clip, the couple focuses on their big move into their new house before Eddie heads out to lead a class at the gym they own, CUT Fitness.

“I just want you to take it easy. Protect your heart,” Tamra pleads with him.

Eddie promises her that he will.

“He makes it sound like he’s going in to have [his teeth cleaned],” she says. “He literally walks up the stairs and his heartbeat goes to 150 beats a minute.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.