RHOC's Shannon Beador Struggles to Take Off Her Wedding Ring: 'It's a Big Deal'

Shannon Beador‘s divorce from husband David Beador may not be official yet, but the 54-year-old mother of three is taking the next step in moving on.

On Monday’s season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon removed her wedding ring after 17 years of marriage.

Pal Tamra Judge was there to help her through the milestone — physically and emotionally.

“I have never taken this off, except when I was pregnant and my fingers were too fat and it wouldn’t fit anymore,” Shannon said, as the two struggled to remove it from her finger. “I haven’t taken it off, so to not have it on, I know I’m going to feel like I’m naked.”

They eventually got it off, with the help of soap and water. And while that looked like it hurt, Shannon’s sniffles were deeper.

“This ring doesn’t represent David to me,” she explained, holding back tears. “It doesn’t represent David, it represents that I was a wife and a mother. I have kids. This has just been who I am.”

“To me it’s a big deal,” she added. “To not be wearing a wedding ring means that you don’t have your whole family together anymore. And that’s just a devastating reality.”

Shannon and David split back in September, and have had a contentious divorce since. Her decision to remove her ring came three months after they separated, as Shannon learned about David’s new girlfriend.

“I feel bad for Shannon,” Judge, 50, explained. “We talk about what she’s going through in her divorce all the time. But honestly, he’s moved on. It’s time for her to move on. Sign the divorce papers and figure out the next part of your life.”

Judge went on to tell Shannon about David’s new relationship, explaining that David had been commenting on her Instagram posts as soon as October.

“After I found out David had a girlfriend, of course I started stalking her,” Judge told viewers. “And I saw that they had been communicating as far back as maybe when they were married.”

“That’s the thing that’s so frustrating to me. You’re married for 17 years and you find out, a little less than three months after that marriage ends that your husband’s with someone?” Judge continued to Shannon. “I don’t know, I think it’s probably one of the hardest things you can hear.”

As frustrated as Judge was by that news, Shannon seemed unfazed.

“I don’t now… It’s over. It doesn’t matter,” she said. “I’m done. You know what? I’m done. It’s over. Thank God.”

“The bottom line is, the marriage is over. And I can handle it and I can cope with it,” she said. “And I don’t want it to ever get back together. I’m never going to go back.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.