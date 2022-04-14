Ashley Zarlin's mother, Lauri Peterson, was a full-time cast member on the first four seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County

RHOC OG Lauri Peterson's Daughter Ashley Says She Wants to Be a Housewife: 'It Would Be Amazing'

Ashley Zarlin wants to follow in her mother's footsteps.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Zarlin — the eldest daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lauri Peterson — expressed interest in joining the Bravo franchise. She opened up about the possibility after host Andy Cohen asked her about RHOC's staying power after 16 years.

"I can't believe it's the first franchise. Like, we started it all," said Zarlin, who served as the bartender for the episode. "It's so crazy to see how big it's gotten. I love to see it."

Continuing, Zarlin proposed: "I'm still waiting for the opportunity to be the first legacy Housewife."

Intrigued by the concept, Cohen, 53, responded: "People always talk about Kara Keough, but I'm looking at you..."

"I know but, c'mon! Kara and I together," Zarlin replied. "It would be amazing."

Later sharing a photo with Cohen on Instagram, Zarlin said she's making "manifestations" about becoming a legacy Housewife cast member.

"@bravoandy said manifestations are known to become true in the club house," she captioned the post. "First legacy housewife coming your way … I mean, it's in my blood @lauri_peterson 😉👋🏼 #LFG."

Reacting to the post, Peterson jokingly replied: "Oh jeez! 🤦🏼‍♀️😳😂😂😂."

Zarlin previously appeared on RHOC alongside her mother. Peterson was a full-time cast member for the first four seasons. She made a brief appearance in RHOC's fifth season before exiting the franchise, though she returned in season 8 in a "friend" role.

Addressing her departure, Peterson said that "it was a joint decision" she made with Bravo.

"This wasn't something I took lightly," she told The Orange County Register in 2008. "We talked this through. This took me weeks to try to figure out. It wasn't a rash decision. Once I bailed [my son] Josh out of jail, I just really needed my privacy. It needed to be as much a private matter as possible."