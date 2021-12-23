Noella Bergener revealed on last week’s episode that her husband had surprised her with divorce papers

RHOC: Noella Bergener Continues to Grapple with Her Divorce — 'My Life Is Falling Apart'

Noella Bergener is continuing to lean on her new Real Housewives of Orange County costars in the wake of her divorce from husband James.

During last week's episode of the Bravo series, Noella, 36, was shocked to find that James had served her with divorce papers, claiming that he shut off their credit cards and left.

On Wednesday's episode, she met up with Heather Dubrow's friend Nicole James for a drink and immediately began crying.

"It feels like it's the end of the world right now. You're going to be better off," Nicole told her.

"Yesterday I was served divorce papers. Today I don't even know where he is," Noella said in her confessional.

"I still need to find him in order to turn back on the credit cards and make sure that rent gets paid, in order to afford my son's therapy," she added to Nicole. "Autism is definitely a curveball that we didn't anticipate and it's been a journey."

When Nicole asked whether she's sure James left, she said, "I know he left. He took his toothbrush."

"I don't know what the next step is and all I can think about in my head is 'I don't know.' And that's a very scary place for me to be in because I've never had a day of my life where I don't know what I'm going to do," Noella told the cameras.

As her chat with Nicole went on, she began to get more and more upset, asking Nicole to give her a hug and beginning to cry. Nicole responded by suggesting they leave the restaurant.

"I think our views of friendship are very different. I need somebody who is going to wrap me up and say 'I know, I have been there.' I need friends, for the first time, to really show up for me," Noella said in her confessional.

"I'm having a breakdown right now. I feel like I'm having a f------ breakdown," she said through tears at the restaurant.

"Walk out quietly because there's a lot of people here," Nicole said. "I don't feel comfortable."

"My life is falling apart," said Noella, not seeming to hear her friend at all. "My life is falling apart!"

Later, in a conversation with her mother, Noella expressed some hope that she could still patch up her family.

"He's not himself right now. This is not our James, who he is is still in there," her mom said.

"I wouldn't be fighting for something unless I knew it was worth it. And it's worth it to keep my family intact. To keep a father and son together. He needs to come home if I can just have a conversation with him…" Noella replied.

After last week's episode aired, Noella posted a lengthy Instagram caption outlining how the correspondence with her husband has allegedly worsened following their split. In the post, she claimed he has not visited their son, paid her support, or turned her credit cards back on.

James responded to his ex's allegations through his attorney on Tuesday, telling PEOPLE exclusively in a statement that he won't "publicly disparage" Noella despite her own public declarations against him.

"I look forward to addressing all these false accusations in a courtroom," the statement read. "A judge in Puerto Rico, where I am a resident, has already granted our divorce. Ultimately Noella is the mother of my child and I will not publicly disparage her."

A rep for Noella did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Elsewhere in Wednesday's episode, Shannon Beador attempted to repair her ongoing issues with Heather, to no avail.

Their fight arose earlier in the season after it came out that Shannon, 57, had told Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson a secret involving Nicole, Heather and Heather's husband Terry.

"I hurt my friends and I never wanted to do that, and I'm so, so sorry," Shannon told Heather, 52. "And I hope that you can accept my apology and overtime, forgive me. What I did was wrong and it's not me. I don't hurt people. I'm not a gossip. And I've hurt you and I want to do whatever I can to make it up to you. I feel horrible."

"Nothing that you say with the details is going to change my mind," Heather replied. "I think you had a huge lapse in judgment. And I'm gonna say this and I'm sorry if this sounds harsh, but this is how I feel."

She continued, "If you ever come after me or my family ever again, you're going to lose a lot more than just my friendship. This will cost you and I'm not saying this as a threat, I'm saying it as a promise."