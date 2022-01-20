RHOC: 'Wildcard' Noella Bergener Clashes with Fellow Housewives After Arriving Late to Cabo Trip

Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County documented the start of the cast’s trip to Mexico

During Wednesday's episode of the Bravo series, the cast took a trip to Cabo in Mexico, where the temperature climbed into the high 90s and tensions rose even higher. Newcomer Noella Bergener arrived late and was only invited after Gina Kirschenheiter pleaded with Heather Dubrow, who was hosting the group vacation.

"I know you and Noella are not thick as thieves and I think that's fine but for me, I feel like I'm so excited to go but I'm also feeling guilty," Gina, 37, said to Heather, 53, before the trip, noting that Noella had been going through a hard time with her sudden divorce.

"I just feel really bad for her. And then, in all honesty, we were texting last night and she's like, 'Well, I guess I'm going to be kind of lonely in the next couple of days because I'm not going to Cabo,' " Gina said.

"I understand what Noella is going through right now and you know, I'd rather her be with me," Gina added in her confessional. "I honestly feel like if I go on this trip and Noella's not there, I'm going to worry about her. It's a hard time for her and I want her to have a little fun, honestly."

"The thing about Noella is, I don't dislike her," Heather replied. "It's just that every time I sort of try to start with her something goes off."

Heather then explained that she thinks Noella gave her daughter Max, 17, a "questionable gift" at Max's book launch party.

"She gave her pride-themed card game, which is very nice. You know, they're both bisexual and that's great. But, Max is 17 and I'm just going to read you some of the cards, okay?" Heather said, going on to read out the cards — all of which were completely bleeped out.

"It's so awkward even just being in this room right now," Gina said to the cameras. "It's like when you make that mistake of watching a movie with your parents. And then there's like an explicit sex scene and you would do anything to get the f— out of that room but you're trapped."

"It's basically pornography and it's not appropriate," Heather concluded.

After some more pleading from Gina, she ultimately decided to extend the invitation for Noella to join them all in Cabo, so long as Gina agreed to be on "Noella duty."

However, once Noella, 36, arrived in Mexico mid-way through the group's dinner, both Heather and Noella seemed to be rethinking the decision.

"Historically, whenever Noella shows up it goes to s—," Heather said in her confessional.

To start, Noella wasn't pleased that Heather was already at dinner once she arrived at the vacation home.

"I'm the guest and I guess I should just be grateful that I got the invitation, but I would have made an effort to be there for my guests when they arrived," she said.

Then, there was the issue of being served "warm tequila" at dinner.

"Noella can't read the room. Noella is in the Noella show," Jennifer Armstrong said to the cameras, while Gina added, "It's a really big job being responsible for Noella because Noella is Noella and she's a bit of a wildcard. And I don't know if I'm going to be able to tame this wild child."

Emily Simpson later confronted Noella about some rumors she had heard from Noella's friend Nicole James. Earlier in the episode, Nicole told Emily that Noella had gossipped about both Emily and Gina, including calling Gina's boyfriend Travis "a loser."

Noella said the comment about Travis was a "bald-faced lie" but then began spiraling, claiming that she had to "process" this new information. Gina and Emily urged her to relax and eat her dinner, but that only seemed to make matters worse.

"Stop food shaming me okay? You know what, I've got a pile of anxiety and s— of a life right now," she said.

"If you're not going to eat just, like, be low-key about it," Gina said in her confessional. "I'm just trying to manage the dynamic right now and it's becoming unmanageable."

Gina and Emily, 46, pulled Noella aside, explaining that host Heather seemed "annoyed" that Noella wasn't eating.

"Clearly, Gina and Emily have drunk the Kool-Aid — Heather's Kool-Aid," Noella said in her own confessional. "These are not the girls that I just hung out with in Orange County. There's something going on."

"I don't care, is that okay?" she then said to Gina and Emily. "That I don't care whether Heather Dubrow cares whether I finish my meal or not? Is that okay? Am I safe to say that?"

Back at the dinner table, Heather regretted welcoming Noella in.

"We're supposed to be here having fun. And this is exactly the reason why when Gina said invite Noella, I was like, I'm just worried because I don't want to do this. And I still don't want to do this," she said.