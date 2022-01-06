The Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer has been documenting her divorce on season 16 of the Bravo series

RHOC's Noella Bergener Claims Ex James Is Holding Up Their Divorce: 'Wrap This Thing Up'

Noella Bergener is continuing to open up about her contentious divorce from her estranged husband James Bergener.

During Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Noella, 36, called the ongoing divorce "ridiculous" and told host Andy Cohen that James "still has not finalized our agreement."

"I mean c'mon dude, wrap this thing up," the Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer said.

Cohen, 53, then brought up some of the statements James, who has been in Puerto Rico, has made on social media and via his attorney, including that Noella was fixated on getting on RHOC and has withheld their son from him amid their split.

"All that can be disproved because he's the one who signed up for this show, who filmed for this show, who signed releases for the show so all that's like boy, bye stuff," she said. "But that he's saying that I've held him up from seeing his son for, we're going on month six now, that's just absolutely absurd and that's you know, see your kid! Get on a plane."

Asked if James had turned her credit cards back on, Noella said no, adding, "It's just messy."

"Sign buddy. You want this to stop? Sign. Let's be done with this," she later said, addressing her ex directly.

James' attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but James previously shared a statement last month saying he won't "publicly disparage" Noella.

"I look forward to addressing all these false accusations in a courtroom," the statement read. "A judge in Puerto Rico, where I am a resident, has already granted our divorce. Ultimately Noella is the mother of my child and I will not publicly disparage her."

During Wednesday's episode of RHOC, Noella told costar Emily Simpson that James served her divorce papers via a flower delivery service.

"I love him, I don't want this. But I feel like I would be such a fool to allow this man back into my heart, back into my home, into my bed, into my life," she said, before beginning to cry.

"Sunday, I walk out to the foyer and there's a man, and I see there's beautiful flowers," Noella then shared. "So I'm crying and I'm like 'Where's the note?' He's like 'Are you Noella?' And I'm like 'Yes.' He said 'You've been served.' "

"I kept them but I wanted to throw them out," Noella added.

To the cameras, she claimed that the papers were delivered that way because the first time she was served didn't count.