RHOC: Heather Dubrow Makes Her Return as Newcomers Shake Things Up in Season 16 Trailer

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the Bravo show's season 16 trailer, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson are joined by former Housewife Heather Dubrow, as well as newcomers Noella Bergener and Jennifer Armstrong.

Heather, 52, initially exited RHOC in 2017 after five seasons but is returning to shake things up on the series after the departures of Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

"Hello? I'm back," Heather says in the new clip.

"I love Heather," Emily, 45, then tells Gina, 37, who replies, "She brings me to a fancy s---."

Soon, however, it's clear that the podcast host's return is going to cause some drama.

"Gina, she's super cool," Heather says to Shannon, 57, who doesn't seem to agree. "Yeah, no, she's, she's, she's…" she mumbles.

"Do you get jealous of Gina's relationship with Heather?" Emily asks Shannon at one point, and she responds, "I have my own relationship with Heather."

In the next scene though, Shannon calls Heather and gets sent straight to voicemail. "I think I just got declined," she says, though Noella, 36, comments, "That wasn't a decline. That was a block."

"Shannon told me that the two of you were not to be trusted," Heather later says to Emily and Gina, prompting some tense conversations.

"I thought we were friends, Shannon," Emily says, while Gina adds in her own one-on-one, "Shannon, I feel bad for you."

Meanwhile, Noella is stirring up her own drama. "Noella is clearly a very beautiful girl," Shannon tells the cameras. "She seems to be an open book."

In one scene, she excitedly approaches Heather's 17-year-old daughter Max. "Are you Max?" she says. "Hi Max! I'm bisexual too."

At the end of the clip, however, Heather doesn't seem pleased about Bergener's connection with her teenager.

"I didn't want to invite you because you gave my daughter pornography as a gift," she says to a shocked Noella.

It wouldn't be RHOC, of course, without some comedic relief. When Heather later indicates that Emily shouldn't be eating a sandwich in the sauna because they are "detoxing," she replies, "It's turkey."