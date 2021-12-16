RHOC: Newcomer Noella Bergener Breaks Down After Husband Serves Divorce Papers — 'It's a Bad Dream'

At the start of Wednesday's episode, Noella, 36, told costar Shannon Beador that she and her husband James were facing some financial troubles over a house they owned in Puerto Rico.

"Unfortunately, there were some financial things that were not disclosed to me from my husband and it's associated with this house, so I cannot wait to just be done with it," Noella said. "It's a big stressor, not only for me, but for our marriage right now. It's just difficult to not have that trust."

"I was in shock when I found out about my husband's tax debts," she added in her confessional. "Initially, it was one lien for $4 million. Ten days later I found out that it was two liens and closer to $6 million."

After hearing about Noella's news, Shannon, 57, expressed how sorry she was, having gone through her own trust issues in her marriage with ex David Beador.

"I worry for her moving forward, are they going to be able to get through this?" Shannon said to the cameras.

While later catching up with costar Gina Kirschenheiter, Noella broke down over the situation, telling Gina that she hoped to sell the Puerto Rico home to cover her husband's debts.

"He was actually fighting me on that and now, a complete breakdown in communication," she shared. "The hard thing is he is my best friend. He's my best f---ing friend."

"I want to get it through to him like, 'I'm not fighting against you. Let's just come up with the plan together.' Right now we're not in a good space," she said through tears.

As the episode went on, things took a turn for the worse. Noella called Shannon and revealed that someone had come by the house to serve her divorce papers.

When Shannon asked where James was, Noella told her she didn't know. "His wardrobe's here. His stuff is here. His cars are here. His life is here. He shut off the credit cards," she said.

"I'm lost. I'm completely lost," she told the cameras. "I don't know what to do. I don't know what to think. It's a bad dream, it's just a really, really bad dream."

Noella also told Shannon, "He made an error and he needs to repair it, but I never thought that this would be the end of our marriage. And I never thought that that would mean that I'm a single mom with our son."

"I just want my husband back," Noella added, breaking down in tears. "I want him to come and tell me what the hell's going on."

"So there's no way that you can reach out saying 'We're going to figure this out together, we're going to get through it together, don't break up our family like this'?" Shannon asked.

"It's all just... I need a breath. Like my son was just diagnosed in May and my mom was hospitalized in June," she replied, referencing her son's autism diagnosis.

"My heart is breaking for you. I can't tell you how horrible I feel for you. I'm so sorry," Shannon said, to which Noella concluded: "I don't understand what's going on."

After hearing about Noella's troubles, Shannon and Gina, 37, chose to resolve their problems, which arose when Gina told returning RHOC star Heather Dubrow a secret that Shannon had asked her not to repeat.

Gina and Shannon met up to talk it through, but before getting into the drama they discussed how badly they felt for Noella and invited her to join them.

"Noella put our situation into more perspective for me personally, but clearly I'm not happy about how everything happened," Gina said. "I don't want to be fighting with you."

After a brief back-and-forth, Shannon ultimately agreed that they should put it all behind them. "I'm in such a positive place and happy place like the last thing in the world I want to do is fight, be involved in drama and have anything negative," she said.

"I really just want to put this to bed and move on," Gina said in her confessional. "But yeah, I'll keep one eye open. I mean, I wish I had three so I could keep it open. I need some in the back of my head."

Once Noella joined the pair, she offered a few more details about her marital woes.

"The shutting off of the f------ credit cards? That's a big no-no," she said, adding to the cameras, "I don't have a bank account with savings and I don't have access to any other line of credit. My husband's in control of all of our family's finances. Why is this happening? I have more questions than answers and that is not a safe place for me to be in."

Noella also told Gina and Shannon that she was "forcing the sale" of the Puerto Rico house so that the debts could be resolved, but James was fighting her on it.

"Is he Puerto Rican?" Shannon asked.

"He's from Utah!" Noella shared. "He's an ex-Mormon from Utah. We've owned it for seven months. Who cares? Why is it that big of a deal?"

"It's a weird time in my life," Noella added before lifting her drink and cheers-ing "to divorce."