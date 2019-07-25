Fans of Meghan King Edmonds, rejoice! The Real Housewives of Orange County star will be returning to the Bravo show next month, when its 14th season premieres.

Two years after stepping away from the show in season 12, Meghan will return this season as a guest on the show, PEOPLE confirms — appearing in a few scenes, including a lunch with pals Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

Meghan, 34, first joined RHOC in season 10, back in 2015. At the time, she and husband Jim Edmonds — a former St. Louis Cardinals player — were newly married (the pair tied the knot in October 2014), and traveling back and forth between their home in St. Louis and one in Orange County, where Jim’s two oldest daughters lived.

A lot has changed since then, of course.

After undergoing IVF treatment in season 11, Meghan gave birth to her first daughter, Aspen, in November 2016.

Twin boys Hart and Hayes were born in June 2018.

With three kids to take care of, Meghan and Jim also relocated back to St. Louis, Missouri, full time. They’ve been working over the years on building their dream home.

RELATED: RHOC Season 14 Trailer Teases Tears and Tension Between Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty Images

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Says She and Husband Jim Are ‘Still Together’ After His Sexting Scandal

Meghan and Jim, 49, have also been working on something else recently: repairing their marriage.

In June, accusations surfaced online that Jim had been having an affair. Jim later admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” with another woman, exchanged “lewd” photos with a woman via text message, but denied having a physical relationship.

“We’re still married, we’re still together, we’re not separated,” Meghan told DailyMail.com in an interview published Monday. “We’re in the family home, we’re in the same bed. We’re not having therapy, we’re talking.”

“I’ve just got to have faith that he’s not going to screw up. But I know he’s not going to screw up,” she said. “He really wants to make this work.”

Megan and Jim are also staying positive and hoping for the best after learning that Hart has “irreversible brain damage.”

According to Meghan, Hart has “minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain” and is “at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.”

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Hopes Her Son Will ‘Grow Out of His Diagnosis’ of Irreversible Brain Damage

Meanwhile, season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County will debut on Aug. 4.

Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson will all be back, while newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke — a mother of 7! — will be putting her life on display.

Original Housewife Vicki Gunvalson, once the longest running Housewife on Bravo, will be a part of the season, though this time as a Friend of the Housewives.

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Aug. 6 (at 9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.