RHOC Alum Lizzie Rovsek Opens Up About Her Ongoing Divorce — and Why It Still Isn't Finalized

Lizzie Rovsek and Christian Rovsek Michael Kovac/Getty

Lizzie Rovsek is updating fans on the status of her relationship with estranged husband Christian Rovsek.

On Thursday’s episode of Jeff Lewis Live, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed that she and her ex still haven’t legally dissolved their marriage, despite filing for divorce more than two years ago.

“Everything is pretty much finalized besides, we kind of have a family business so that… hasn’t been sorted out, the details of that,” said Lizzie, 40.

Back in December 2018, Lizzie and Christian, 40 — who share sons Kingston, 6, and Preston, 9 — signed a deal outlining custody, child support and spousal support, The Blast reported.

Lizzie had filed a petition for the dissolution of their marriage in October 2017, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Though things still haven’t been settled, Lizzie denied any reports that her divorce was contentious.

“It’s not ugly at all. We’re really good friends,” said Lizzie. “We co-parent. We started dating when we were 22. We’re very close, we’re family still. We have our little boys who are the most important thing. He lives 3 minutes down the road, I can walk there. It’s very friendly.”

The mom of two went on to clarify that the stipulations in the deal they signed, including that both Lizzie and Christian will not introduce a romantic partner to the kids without the other meeting the individual, were standard and not signs of any tension.

“That was an already printed out form that the attorney had, and we basically went over it and signed it,” explained Lizzie. “We mediated and the attorney even said, ‘We put these things here, just to protect you guys but if you guys can do your own things, make up your own rules ow ways you want to do it, that’s totally fine. It’s like a guideline. It was already there. We didn’t say, ‘It has to be this way, this way, this way.’ ”

As for why she and Christian split in the first place, the former Bravo star said “it just kind of fizzled out.”

“It’s not ugly, nothing horrible happened. It’s just kind of sad,” she revealed. “I felt like we were completely living two different lives. I want a partner. I want someone I can be intimate with on every level. I need someone I can talk to on the bad days and the good days. Someone you know who is just there, that you can do life together. I just felt very lonely and alone.”

Lizzie added, “I just think we want different things in life. I’m a lover. I like passion, I like to travel, I am a hopeless romantic. … I want to be able to connect with [someone]. Life is too short not to have that. I grew up in a very close family. My brother and my dad were really great men in my life and I could talk to them about anything. And with Christian, sometimes I’d have a hard time talking with him about things. And I just want a partner who I can be intimate on every level with.”

Asked if they would ever get back together, Lizzie said she wasn’t sure.

“I don’t think about it but there’s always a possibility for anything. I just don’t know what happens in the future,” she said.

As for if she’s still attracted to him, the former reality star told Lewis, “I think he’s very handsome, yes.”

Jeff Lewis Live airs weekdays (12 p.m. ET) on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (Ch. 102).