RHOC Star Lauri Peterson's Son Released from Jail After Making Plea Deal in Attempted Murder Case

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson’s son has been released from jail after pleading guilty to lesser charges in his attempted murder case.

“Josh’s ordeal in jail nearly broke his spirit,” Josh Waring’s attorney Joel Garson tells PEOPLE. “We are grateful the prosecution team was able to carefully consider all of the problems it had with the case, as well as the equities in favor of Josh and offer us a plea deal that got Josh out immediately.”

“He was looking at a potential sentence of 65 years to life, and getting out today will mark the beginning of a new life for him. Because of Josh’s case, and with a very patient judge, we were able to expose the illegal practice of taping attorney-client telephones calls here in Orange County by the Sheriff’s Department and reveal the cruel treatment of inmates by the Sheriff’s Department. We only hope the lessons of Josh’s case will help other inmates.”

Garson had previously tried to convince a judge to release Waring after it was revealed that authorities were eavesdropping on Waring’s conversations from jail with lawyers, The Orange County Register reported in March 2019. Waring filed a claim against Orange County, demanding $1.4 million, The Blast reported.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the recordings were made in error, The Blast reported. Attorney Nicholas Kohan, who is handling the lawsuit regarding the tapped calls, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment and the status of the case is not immediately clear.

According to court records, Waring entered a guilty plea to felony counts of evading a peace officer, assault with a firearm, hit-and-run with property damage and battery, The Blast and TMZ reported.

Garson explained that his client was awarded time served and was released on Friday.

Waring has been behind bars since 2016 after being arrested and accused of shooting a man named Daniel Lopez outside a sober living home in Costa Mesa, California. Lopez survived the gunshot.

Following his arrest — which took place hours after the murder on June 20, 2016 — witnesses told police that Waring left the home following a confrontation with a resident, but later returned around 2:30 a.m. in a BMW that belonged to his girlfriend, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Upon his return, witnesses recalled hearing shots fired, police said, according to the LA Times.

Eight hours after that, an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter saw the BMW on the move and pursued it through Santa Ana.

After the BMW crashed into another vehicle, police said Waring allegedly fled on foot. He then allegedly attempted to hide in the restroom of a nearby business, but later surrendered to police, the LA Times reported.

Waring originally pled not guilty, telling the Daily Pilot in 2017, “I’m not nervous because I’m innocent. I didn’t do it.” He was held on a $1 million bond.

Peterson spoke out about her son’s legal troubles in 2018, claiming he had been set up by police.

“After keeping silent for nearly 2 years in regards to my sons arrest, I am going to begin laying out the facts of his case and how easily it is to be falsely accused!” Peterson tweeted.

“I will lay out the facts starting from the day of the arrest,” she added. “I’ll let you be the judge but it is going to take me time to organize and far to lengthy for one tweet.”

Peterson also linked to an OC Weekly article titled “Cop-Protected Orange County Snitch Avoids Murder Beef With Laughable Tales” that suggests Waring is innocent and was framed by police. A representative for the Costa Mesa Police Department said they are unable to comment as Waring’s case is currently being prosecuted.

"If you read the story that I tweeted previously by Scott Moxley from @OCWeekly you will get an abbreviated summary," she wrote. "He understands this case and although there were a couple of minor mistakes, he is the closest to the truth that I've seen so far. Much more to come." The article says that a man by the name of Bryan Jason Goldstein was at the crime scene, but "managed to quickly win police exoneration." According to the LA Times, Garson alleged in court in January 2018 that Goldstein received "special treatment from officers." He claimed that officers didn't test Goldstein's hands or clothing for gunshot residue and didn't search the car until two days after the scene of the crime. It was also reported that Goldstein had an "immunity agreement" with the O.C. district attorney's office to testify in a homicide case from 2016 and that he had been an informant in another case in 2004.

Peterson tweeted another OC Weekly article by the same author which mentioned Goldstein titled, “Massive Orange County Snitch Scandal Document Dump Wrecks Federal Case.”