Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson have been close allies during their time together on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but all of that changed on Monday’s episode.

In the latest episode of the hit Bravo series, Kelly flipped out on Gunvalson, throwing the O.G. of the O.C. out of her house after a screaming and tearful fight.

Gunvalson’s crime? She had helped introduce Kelly’s ex-husband Michael Dodd to his new girlfriend, and had even gone on a few double dates with them and her boyfriend Steve Lodge.

Oh, and she never mentioned any of this to Kelly before.

“Kelly’s dating, she’s fine,” Gunvalson told viewers in her defense. “She said [to Michael], ‘I want you to find somebody else. I want you to date.’ … The fact is, he’s moving on. And if I’ve got some single girlfriends who want to meet her ex husband, so what? It has nothing to do with Kelly. She’s the one who dumped him!”

She wasn’t wrong. Kelly and Michael didn’t exactly make the best pair. The two, who have been together since 2004 and wed in 2006, had been caught by the RHOC cameras during some of their darker moments, often bickering and arguing.

The former pair originally split up in 2012, but that divorce was put on pause a few years later as the couple — who share 12-year-old daughter Jolie — decided to give love another chance. In September, Kelly decided she was done and announced she had left Michael. Their divorce was finalized in February.

No matter how Kelly felt about Michael when they ended their marriage — or the fact that she had told Gunvalson a week earlier, “Dude, I’m hoping Michael will find a girlfriend. Like, I’m wishing that for him” — it was clear she thought Gunvalson’s move broke the girl code, though.

“You’re my friend,” she told Gunvalson. “I’m getting all these text messages and everything that you hooked up Michael and you didn’t tell me? … You’ve gone out with them a couple times? And you never told me? Why would you not tell me?”

In Gunvalson’s defense, she said she never tried to “hook up” Michael.

“I had a BBQ four months ago. My friend was there and he was there. And I didn’t hook up anybody,” she explained. “They communicated afterwards and I was out. I didn’t know where it was going and it was none of my business.”

“I thought he would tell you. It’s his responsibility to tell you,” Gunvalson added of Michael. “Don’t blame me. You take that up with Michael.”

She added, “I’m not telling you. I’m not going to tell you. I’m never going to tell you. … It is not my fault that your husband is dating somebody. I care so much about you that I didn’t tell you.”

That wasn’t good enough for Kelly. “Are you kidding me? Anybody would say that’s f—– up. Anybody would say,” she yelled.

“That breaks my heart. That actually breaks my heart,” she said. “You tell me that you’re friends with them? You’ve gone on double dates? That’s wrong.”

By that point, Gunvalson exploded. “Oh Kelly, don’t make this drama about you. You don’t love your husband. He’s dating somebody else. So what?”

“You want to do stuff with drama? I’m out! You want to do drama because Steve and Michael said let’s go out to dinner?” she continued, before screaming. “You are causing problems where there doesn’t need to be any. Stop it. Stop it. Who cares who he goes out with!”

Soon, Kelly was wiping tears away from her face and walking away from Gunvalson.

“Obviously you are not my friend. You know what, I don’t roll with girls like that,” she said. “You know what Vicki, why don’t you just leave. You know, you’re just not my friend. That’s it. You’re not my friend. … I’m just, I’m done with you.

Gunvalson was happy to go.

“I didn’t hook him up. Kelly, you’re out of line,” she screamed on her way out. “I’m out. I don’t get talked to like that. F— her.”

“I think Kelly’s overreacting,” she told viewers. “I think Kelly’s still in love with Michael.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.