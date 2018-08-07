'Make It Stop!' Kelly Dodd Has RHOC Cast Squirming as She Makes Out with Guy During Girls Night

There’s a cougar on the loose in the O.C., and it looks like she’s found her first prey!

On Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, a newly divorced Kelly Dodd found the ultimate way to clear a room when she brought her latest date to a cast dinner and started awkwardly kissing him in front of everyone.

The moment appeared to happen completely out of the blue, with Dodd never warning Housewives Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, Emily Simpson, or Gina Kirschenheiter that her date was swinging by until he was already there.

“I’m dating a guy. He’s pulling in, he’s a spine doctor,” Dodd told the table of confused-looking ‘wives.

“He’s coming in!” she continued. “I met him in Aspen!”

Next thing anyone knew, Rick Paicius, MD, was by Dodd’s side — a glass of wine already in hand. “You look beautiful honey, really beautiful,” he told her, greeted her with a hug and a kiss.

“Aww that’s sweet,” she responded, kissing him back. “I miss you.”

Dodd and Paicius certainly had chemistry, despite only meeting two weekends earlier. But their PDA had the other Housewives squirming.

“Make it stop,” Judge said as Dodd and Paicius sucked face, later leading the rest of the ladies in a mass exodus from the table. “We’ll leave you two alone!”

“Some guy comes in and they start making out. It’s like, ‘Okay bye!’ ” Judge joked. “That was awkward. This is the weirdest ending to a dinner ever, even for us.”

Added Simpson: ‘I felt like I was on their date. I was like, ‘Okay this is uncomfortable, maybe we should leave….’ ”

“Literally needed to run as well,” teased Kirschenheiter.

But one Housewife wasn’t amused by Dodd’s PDA: Gunvalson, who had been on the other side of Dodd’s vengeance for setting up ex-husband Michael on a date with her friend.

“Kelly is very confused right now,” said Gunvalson. “She’s really upset that Michael dated someone else but she’s okay flaunting her new boyfriend in the midst of a girl’s night? … Kelly divorced Michael. He’s allowed to date whoever he wants. And if he wants Steve and I to go out with him, we will.”

Not many of the women were on Gunvalson’s side, sadly.

“That’s girl code,” said Kirschenheiter. “What girl is in a situation where she’s like, ‘We have to keep this whole thing secret because I’m friends with his ex wife?’ What a f—ing loser is she? I would personally say, ‘F— you, I’m not even hooking you up.’ ”

That only validated Dodd’s feelings. Despite forgiving Gunvalson during a sit-down earlier in the episode, Dodd was still angry with the O.G. of the O.C. — telling her, “You’re not my friend.”

“I want Vicki to know what other people’s opinions are because she thinks that only hers are right,” Dodd explained. “I hope Vicki learned her lesson because everybody schooled her that she was wrong, which she is.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.