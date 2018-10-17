RHOC's Kelly Dodd Reveals She No Longer Speaks to Vicki Gunvalson: 'She Was Being Sneaky'

Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson are no longer speaking — but a reconciliation isn’t out of the question.

“We don’t talk at all. Not at all,” Dodd told Entertainment Tonight of herThe Real Housewives of Orange County costar. “As a matter of fact, I went to Tamra [Judge]’s house for her birthday in September, and Tamra showed me the text [from Vicki]. She’s like, ‘I’m not gonna be there if Kelly’s there.’ ”

The pair’s relationship became fractured after Gunvalson helped introduce Dodd’s ex-husband Michael Dodd to his new girlfriend. She even went on a few double dates with them and her boyfriend Steve Lodge — something Gunvalson didn’t mention to Dodd.

“You’re my friend,” Dodd told Gunvalson on the show. “I’m getting all these text messages and everything that you hooked up Michael and you didn’t tell me? … You’ve gone out with them a couple times? And you never told me? Why would you not tell me?”

Watching the drama unfold on RHOC months later didn’t help.

“The problem with the show is, it’s kinda hard to move forward because you go back into that time that you felt and then you say things to each other via text and you’re like, ‘Oh my God.’ You get mad again. I’m not mad at her, but she’s clearly mad,” Dodd told ET.

Though Dodd admitted that she wants Michael “to be happy,” she took issue with him and Gunvalson for not disclosing who the woman was.

“It was the mere fact that I didn’t know who it was, they completely lied to me — I had to find out from somebody else,” Dodd said. “That’s really what it went down to.”

She added, “It just sounded like she was being sneaky.”

Despite Dodd’s “hurt” feelings, she is open to reconciling with Gunvalson in the future.

“It’s always better to be friendly. And I’ve always had a great time with her. I’m hoping that we’ll one day talk again,” said Dodd, who has since become close with Tamra Judge: “We keep secrets with each other.”

Kelly and Michael had been together since 2004 and wed in 2006. They originally split up in 2012, but that divorce was put on pause a few years later as the couple — who share 12-year-old daughter Jolie — tried to give love another chance.

In September 2017, Kelly decided she was done and announced she had left Michael. Their divorce was finalized in February.