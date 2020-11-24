Kelly Dodd's Mom Hospitalized with COVID, 7 Months After RHOC Star's Controversial Pandemic Claims

Kelly Dodd previously apologized for claiming that the coronavirus is "God's way of thinning the herd" in April

Kelly Dodd's mom Bobbi Meza has contracted COVID-19, the reality star's brother Eric Meza revealed on social media.

On Saturday, Eric wrote, "Prayers for my mother she has COVID-19," in an Instagram post, according to Entertainment Tonight, also adding that the 71-year-old woman is in the ICU. Several Instagram users reportedly spoke out in the comment section, recalling Dodd's controversial comments downplaying the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Back in April, Dodd tweeted that COVID-19 was "God's way of thinning the herd!! If you are vulnerable or compromised stay inside if you don't protect others by wearing masks and gloves keep your distance and don't go out if you are ill!! It's common sense!" She later apologized for the statements.

"Are you going to take covid more seriously now? Do you still think everyone is sheep? Do you still feel this is God's way of thinning the herd? I hope she recovers and you learn from this," one commenter wrote, eliciting a response from the Real Housewives of Orange County star, according to ET.

"My mom is a diabetic and 71 of course I take Covid seriously!!" Dodd, 45, reportedly replied, confirming to another commenter that her mother is in the ICU: "Pray for my mom."

A rep for Dodd did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Apologizing for her "thinning the herd" comments in April, Dodd said in videos posted to her Instagram Story that "that’s not what I meant."

"What I meant was, do these pandemics happen because it’s God’s way? I’m not God, I’m not insensitive, I feel bad for all the families that lost loved ones and I do think we should all stay home and protect everybody," she said at the time. "That’s not what I meant and I want to apologize to anyone that got offended, okay? I’m sorry."

Dodd continued her apology, explaining: “So for anybody who felt offended by my stupid writing of God thinning the herd, I don’t — I’m just asking a question. Is it it God’s way of thinning the herd? I don’t know.”

“I just feel bad and my choice of words were stupid and I hope you guys can all forgive me for saying something so ridiculous and so stupid. So again, please accept my apology, and I feel bad for everybody out there that has lost loved ones, and I hope everybody’s safe and protects themselves from this pandemic,” Dodd concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Kelly Dodd Has Threatened to Have Cast Mates Fired

In early October, Dodd married Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, 60, in an "intimate" ceremony in Santa Rosa, California. The couple gave out custom masks at the outdoor ceremony that read "Kelly & Rick."

On Monday, days after her brother revealed their mother's health battle with COVID-19, Dodd posted throwback photos from her wedding, writing that "people are so hateful."

"Thank God for my husband!! What a loving creature.. people are so hateful and hang on to grudges 😭 sad! Be happy and healthy and be loving like Jesus !! God always forgives!" she wrote.

Monday night Dodd also posted videos of herself watching Fox News' pandemic coverage, commenting off-camera when the outlet discussed how some people have encouraged calling authorities on neighbors not following COVID guidelines in their states.

"Oh my God, if they were my neighbors I would toilet paper them if they squealed on me," said Dodd.