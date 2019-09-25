All Hell Breaks Loose During Tense RHOC Trip to Arizona as Kelly Dodd Hits Another Cast Member

The cast of the Real Housewives of Orange County were far from zen during their spiritual retreat to Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa in Arizona this week.

Tuesday’s episode of the hit Bravo show saw explosive battles break out between Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Vicki Gunvalson — making the getaway one of the most dramatic trips in the history of the franchise.

Here’s what went down with the biggest fights of the night:

Image zoom Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images (2)

The fight picked up where last week’s drama left off, with Beador in the emergency room, fearful she had a skull injury after Dodd, 43, hit her over the head with a mallet from behind.

A CT scan showed that all was okay in the end (Beador was told by doctors she only had “a mild concussion”). And while she decided not to press charges against Dodd, as hospital staff told her she could, she did hope to get an apology when she returned back at the spa.

“I just hope she understands the severity of what she did,” Beador told Judge, 52, who had accompanied her to the hospital.

Dodd, however, wasn’t apologizing anytime soon. “She’s upset that I hit her on the head? You cannot write this s—,” Dodd told Kirschenheiter, 35. “It was a little lit tap, it was a love tap. Actually, I knocked some sense into that bitch! I barely hit her on the head!”

“You’re a f—— idiot,” Dodd told Beador on the phone. “Did they do a CT scan on you? Did they find out you had a loose screw in your f—— head?”

Beador was in tears. “How could somebody be so cruel? And I didn’t do anything wrong,” she said. ” She was laughing that the doctor said I had some form of concussion. You f—— crazy bitch! I swear to God, all I’ve been is nice to that girl.”

Image zoom Kelly Dodd hits Shannon Beador Bravo

It got worse when Dodd eventually sat down with Beador.

“You don’t have a mild concussion!” she screamed at Beador, as she asked for an apology. “What’s wrong with you people? What’s wrong with you?”

“Shannon is an extreme narcissistic bitch,” Dodd said. “She loves people to feel sorry for her, and people need to see that she’s a schemer. She’s manipulative. And it needs to be stopped.”

In the end, Judge stepped in to moderate and helped the two women come to a resolution. “We’re all different human beings and we all react differently to stress,” Judge said. “[Shannon] went to the doctor, that’s it. It wasn’t a scheme.”

“I should have said sorry, and I was wrong,” Dodd said, hugging Beador.

Image zoom Kelly Dodd and Gina Kirschenheiter David Livingston/Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo

Turns out, Beador wasn’t the only cast member Dodd hit during her trip to Arizona.

While trying to demonstrate how hard she had clocked Beador on the head, Dodd knocked Kirschenheiter upside the head with her open palm — and then proceeded to call Kirschenheiter “out of control” and mock her for her legal troubles when she complained.

“I’m kidding around with you,” she eventually told an irate Kirschenheiter. “It was a joke. I didn’t meant to hit you on the head. I’m so sorry.”

“It’s not funny,” Kirschenheiter explained. “I’m not in a place where I’m going to take a joke right now.”

Image zoom Kelly Dodd hits Gina Kirschenheiter Bravo

All would have been fine from there, but Dodd later dug into Kirschenheiter, slamming her for not being “an accomplished woman” and using that as a reason for why she constantly ignores Kirschenheiter.

The two continued their back and forth feud until Kirschenheiter opened up to Dodd about the problems she was experiencing in her personal life, which caused Dodd to have a change of heart.

“I had no idea Gina was going through these hard times,” Dodd said. “I feel terrible I snapped at her. We are at this zen place. I need to let go of the anger and let the zen in.”

Image zoom Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Amid her fight with Dodd, Kirschenheiter, was also fighting with Simpson.

It was a surprise considering the two have been the best of friends since they stared RHOC together last season. But a rift had been forming between them over the last few weeks that exploded when the pair were finally alone together.

Kirschenheiter was frustrated that Simpson hadn’t been considerate of the hard times she had been going through after her DUI, especially when it came to the guilt trip Simpson had thrown her way over Kirschenheiter’s decision not to go on a recent Vegas trip.

“You’re pressuring me and making me feel bad because I’m not going to Vegas, but it’s like, I can’t go to f—ing Vegas. I’m going through the worst f—— time in my life,” Kirschenheiter said. “For a lawyer, you should have f—— said no. I’m under a microscope. Every little thing I do, I’m not even driving.”

She also felt as though Simpson was hiding her marital problems. “I think there’s something going on with you. I think it has to do with Shane,” Kirschenheiter said. “I’m over here spilling my guts out to you … as if it’s not enough.”

Image zoom Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson Bravo

Simpson, on the other hand, felt as though Kirschenheiter was boxing her out.

“My best friend won’t even talk to me,” she told Kirschenheiter. “How do you think that made me feel when I’m texting you and calling you and you won’t always respond? Who has always been there for you? How am I supposed to be a good friend if you shut me out?”

Additionally, Simpson felt as though Kirschenheiter had incorrectly aligned herself with Beador and Judge.

“They treated you like s— for a whole year. And I was the one who was f—— there for you,” Simpson yelled. “You don’t want to get it. You hang out with them, they get in your ear, now you don’t like me. You turned on me, just like I knew you were going to. So f— off. I’ve never done a thing to you or said anything to you!”

After a few explosions, the two tried to find peace but they were far from there by episode’s end.

“I feel like someone took a knife and stabbed me in my heart,” Simpson said.

“I love Emily, she’s one of my best friends,” Kirschenheiter told audience. “Right now Emily being concerned with my other friendships instead of being a friend to me is what’s affecting my friendship with Emily.”

Image zoom Emily Simpson and Tamra Judge Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Charles Sykes/Bravo

As Simpson worked to repair things with Kirschenheiter, Judge tried to figure out why she and Beador weren’t invited to Simpson’s recent Vegas girls trip.

“Honestly, if you didn’t want us to go, whatever. It’s not that big of a deal,” Judge said, kicking off their fight. “I’m just curious.”

But it was a big deal, in Judge’s eyes. “I didn’t think that you would want to go,” she told Judge. “I wanted to go with people who I thought were going to be supportive and kind to me … You make fun of me.”

Turns out, Simpson had heard Judge had called her “Shrek” before — a comment she took to mean a dig at her looks. “When you attack someone’s physical appearance, for me, that’s just as low as you can get,” she told audiences.

Judge denied saying it, but a flashback showed that she had made the comment when referencing Simpson’s anger. “She becomes pissed, she becomes like an animal,” Judge said. “She becomes like Shrek. She becomes like an ogre.”

Image zoom Tamra Judge and Emily Simpson Jason Wise/Bravo

Regardless of what context it was said in, Simpson was hurt. “I feel like you don’t like me; I feel like you’re not interested in getting to know me; I feel like you always have something against me,” she said, nothing that “every time I feel like I’ve tried to reach out to you and tried to move forward, I feel like I get shot down.”

So what was the problem for Judge? The way she described it, she felt Simpson was being inauthentic.

“I can’t help you or talk to you or get close to you if you don’t open up. And you’re very closed off. I don’t even know where to begin,” Judge said — confessing to audiences, “I feel like she’s always putting on this persona that she’s somebody she’s not. It’s hard for me to understand someone like that.”

Simpson eventually apologized, and the two agreed to move forward. And just when it felt as though there could be no more fights left, Dodd got into it with Gunvalson, 57.

Image zoom Kelly Dodd vs. Vicki Gunvalson Getty Images

Yes, this was the fight RHOC fans were probably waiting for the most, seeing as these two former BFFs have been at each other’s throats the whole time. But sadly, they’ll have to wait until next week for the bulk of the action.

They did get a sampling of what’s to come though, when Dodd confronted Gunvalson about rumors she had spread involving allegations of drug use and involvement in a so-called “sex train.”

“You were looking for dirt,” Dodd snapped at Gunvalson, after Gunvalson noted that no one in the group had “intentions of hurting each other.”

“Those are intentions!” Dodd added.

Before Gunvalson could really respond, Dodd stormed off. “I’m not going to even give you the time of day. You are a wack job,” Dodd said.

“You are a liar. You are a liar!” Gunvalson shouted.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.