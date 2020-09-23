"I'm so excited to marry my ride or die," said the Bravo star

RHOC 's Kelly Dodd and Fiancé Rick Leventhal Get Their Marriage License: 'So Excited'

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are one step closer to becoming Mr. and Mrs.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed on Instagram that she and the Fox News correspondent had secured their marriage license.

"We got our marriage license today!!!" Dodd, 44, captioned a photo of her and Leventhal kissing. "I'm so excited to marry my ride or die @rickleventhal 10/10/20."

Leventhal, 60, also posted about the news.

"License in hand!" he wrote. "Thank you my love for making me so happy... Here we come 10/10/2020."

The couple confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE in November 2019.

"I'm beyond excited for our future together," Dodd said. "Rick is my best friend. My partner in crime. I'm so in love. I can't believe this happened to me. I feel like I just won the lottery."

Leventhal added, "I feel like the luckiest guy on earth."

In May, Dodd revealed that Leventhal had listed his New York City apartment — where he proposed — and would be moving to California to be with her.

"Rick just put his place on the market this week because he's relocating to California and our new house in Newport Beach," she told PEOPLE. "I will always love that apartment because Rick proposed to me there, on his terrace overlooking the city."

"That apartment has brought us both tons of luck," Dodd continued, noting that she and Leventhal had spent plenty of time there together, including during the coronavirus pandemic. "It's light and bright, we grilled and relaxed and enjoyed it so much ... but his future is here with me in California and we're both so excited for his move, which we hope will happen very soon."