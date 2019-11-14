After a whirlwind summer romance and picking out a wedding date with boyfriend Rick Leventhal, Kelly Dodd is engaged!

“I’m beyond excited for our future together. Rick is my best friend. My partner in crime. I’m so in love. I can’t believe this happened to me. I feel like I just won the lottery,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star tells PEOPLE of her joyous surprise.

“He said this amazing speech about our love and then got down on one knee and pulled out this giant ring. I couldn’t believe it!” says Dodd, 44.

Leventhal adds, “And I feel like the luckiest guy on earth.”

Dodd announced the happy news on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. In a video with Leventhal, 59, at his New York City apartment, which he filled with flowers and champagne, she shared, “I got engaged!”

The reality star, who is in New York for BravoCon, said in the video while holding up her hand to show off her new ring: “Look at that, it’s a little big. Engaged!”

“You deserve a big ring,” her husband-to-be then told her as he cuddled up behind her.

“Oh my God, look at that, right there. Look at how he did it!” Dodd said, turning the camera to show off a cozy outdoor fireplace and two wine glasses. “Look how badass that ring is. BAM!”

She also shared the news in an Instagram post, writing alongside a photo of the engaged couple, “I can’t believe I just got engaged !! @rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince.”

Though Leventhal just popped the big question, Dodd told a fan on Instagram in September that they were planning on getting married on Oct. 10, 2020, and the couple tells PEOPLE they are still considering tying the knot on that date.

PEOPLE broke the news of Dodd’s relationship with Leventhal, a Fox News correspondent, in August.

The couple met earlier in the summer through Ramona Singer at a party in the Hamptons. They’ve since gone on vacation together in Europe, visiting Italy’s Amalfi coast and Amsterdam.

A source previously told PEOPLE of their romance, “They’ve known one another for a short time but it’s been a very deep connection.”

“They are in love. It’s special. They have great chemistry,” said the source.

“He is amazing. He is hot, uber smart. We laugh so much and we say the exact same things at the same time. He is worldly, generous with me, and most importantly, loving. I’m so happy,” Dodd previously told PEOPLE.