RHOC's Kelly Dodd Denies Involvement in a 'Sex Train': 'I've Never Even Had a Threesome'

It looks like isn’t the only star who has never been with multiple partners before in her life.

Last week on The Real Housewives of Orange County, rumors popped up that Kelly Dodd had been involved in a mysterious “train.” And on Tuesday’s episode, fans will learn that term is code for a group sexual act. However, Dodd denies ever participating in one.

“This is absolutely ludicrous,” she says in PEOPLE’s exclusive preview of the new episode. “I’ve never done a threesome, let alone a train!”

Ironically, Vicki Gunvalson — who denied having a threesome back in season 8 — was involved in bringing up Dodd’s “train” rumor.

“Kelly knows that I know more than I’ve said,” she said during a dinner with Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and new Housewife Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

“Are you talking about the train?” Judge asked — a question Gunvalson quickly shot down.

“Tamra, do not talk about that!” she yelled. “Tamra!”

The rumor was supposed to die there. But as we learn in the clip, Windham-Burke told Dodd about it.

“Shannon, Gina, Tamra and I agreed not to talk about the train rumor, but I thought they meant don’t tell anyone else. I didn’t assume they meant don’t tell Kelly,” she tells audiences.

“Honestly, if she had come over today and I didn’t tell her, I would have felt like I were a liar,” Windham-Burke explains to Kirschenheiter. “I was only trying to give her a heads up cause that’s what friends do. I’d rather be a bitch that starts s— than a liar.”

Dodd just appeared happy to clear her name.

“Vicki is a liar,” Dodd said. “The lady is dangerous.”

Earlier this month, Dodd stopped by PEOPLE Now and opened up about her ongoing feud with Gunvalson.

The two were close friends on RHOC when Dodd, 43, joined the show back in 2016. But their friendship fell apart last season, after Gunvalson, 57, set Dodd’s ex-husband up on a date — and later accused her of doing cocaine, which she denied.

The chances of the two becoming friends again are slim, according to Dodd.

“Vicki makes everything up,” Dodd told PEOPLE Now. “She said I’ve done a sex train and that she knows people who [did cocaine with me]. Did Vicki see me do it? You can say anything … you can hear rumors all you want. Did Vicki see me do it? … It’s just crazy to me. ‘Oh, I know people.’ Who? Who do you know? Because when I called that person she said that said that, they said they never said that. So she’s just a big fat liar.”

“Once you start making up storylines and lying through your truth, people see that,” Gunvalson added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.