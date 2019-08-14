Kelly Dodd Says Her Teenage Daughter 'Hates' Vicki Gunvalson After RHOC Star's Cocaine Claims

Vicki Gunvalson’s claims that her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Kelly Dodd did cocaine has apparently negatively affected her 13-year-old daughter, Jolie Dodd.

On Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo franchise, Kelly told audiences that Jolie — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Michael Dodd — has been bullied online over Gunvalson’s allegation, which Kelly denied.

“There’s a lot of bullying that goes on social media,” Kelly said, after Jolie confessed that her direct messages on Instagram were filled with people calling her mom “a coke head.”

One message, which Kelly read aloud, was particularly harsh. “Why is your mom a f—ing loser ass bitch?” the message read. “I pity you having her as a mom. If she isn’t drunk, she’s high on coke.”

“Look what this person said,” an upset Jolie told her mom.

According to Kelly, the situation had gotten so bad that Jolie “now hates” Gunvalson.

“Jolie used to love Vicki. Vicki was so sweet and nice to her. My daughter now hates Vicki,” Kelly told audiences. “Vicki has no idea the magnitude of hurt that she has done to my family. … I’ve never done cocaine in my life.”

Gunvalson first alleged Kelly of doing cocaine during the RHOC season 13 reunion, and reiterated it again on Tuesday’s episode.

“I know people that have done it with her,” Gunvalson told costar Tamra Judge, of Kelly.

Back in November, Kelly told PEOPLE that the allegations had been “horrible” on her and her family.

“I don’t do drugs. I don’t do cocaine. I’ve seen it ruin families, I’ve seen it affect people close to me. I’m constantly telling Jolie to avoid drugs. I can’t stress it enough to her,” Kelly said. “I try to be a good example to my daughter. I can have sophomoric humor sometimes, but my daughter knows me. She knows I’m a good mom. I don’t want my daughter even thinking that at all.”

“My daughter doesn’t watch the show, but she reads social media. She’s seen what people are saying and it upsets her,” Kelly added. “She goes to a very conservative Catholic school. Her friends’ moms are all into the show, they’re seeing everything that’s going on. My daughter’s been crying, thinking that her friends’ parents aren’t going to let her see them because they’ll think that I do drugs. It hurts my daughter! Vicki’s a mother, she should know better.”

Kelly did have a chance to confront Gunvalson about her feelings on Tuesday’s RHOC, but initially avoided the conversation.

“I am not going to engage with that bitch. There’s no way,” Kelly told guests at Judge’s housewarming parting, including fellow Housewives Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Braunwyn Windham-Burke. “My strategy today is to stay the f— away from Vicki. She’s like a disease and I am not about to catch anything.”

She was also doing her best to dodge Gunvalson’s anger. According to Gunvalson, before the season started, the two had made up behind the scenes. But when Kelly called Gunvalson’s latest facelift a “malfunction,” they started waring again over text.

Things got really bad when Kelly sent a pig animoji to “the O.G. of the O.C.”, telling her off.

“You want to f— with me, you little pig of a f—ing bitch? That’s exactly what’s going to happen. Don’t text me. Don’t write me. You look like s— so ha ha ha ha ha,” Kelly said in the video, which was played on RHOC.

Explained Kelly: “I did the pig emoji because I didn’t want to type out a whole dissertation about why she’s a piece of s—. I just did a mirror image about what she looks like. So, oink oink.”

That struck a nerve with Gunvalson, who had previously had her appearance compared to a pig on RHOC.

“You don’t say that to another woman,” Gunvalson said on Tuesday. “She called me fat, okay! I am doing my very best at 57 years old to look my prettiest but there’s a lot of things I can’t change!”

Eventually, the two had it out, though not much was accomplished.

“You think you’re a beauty queen? Who do you think you are? You don’t talk to people like that. You don’t talk about women like that, Kelly,” Gunvalson said.

“We both are wrong … I care about you and I’m so sorry to ever hurt you,” Gunvalson added. “I love Jolie. I don’t want to hurt your daughter.”

But Kelly wasn’t listening. “I have nothing to say to you. I really don’t … leave me alone,” she shouted. “You don’t care about me. You don’t understand what you have done to me.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (at 9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.