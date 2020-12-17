“Everything's about her image, and she's full of s---,” Kelly Dodd said

RHOC : Kelly Dodd Claims Braunwyn Windham-Burke Had a Photographer Take Photos of Her at BLM Protests

Kelly Dodd is calling out Braunwyn Windham-Burke, claiming she had a photographer take pictures while she attended Black Lives Matter protests.

Braunwyn, 43, shared a series of photos and videos of her and her older children protesting police brutality and racial inequality in May and early June, following the murder of George Floyd. During Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, however, Kelly cast doubt on her costar’s intentions.

“Be for the cause, but don’t have a professional photog[rapher] out there,” Kelly, 45, told Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. “Everything's about her image, and she's full of s---.”

“If you're really truly invested in it, you don't go around into a protest and have a professional photog[rapher] taking photos of you,” she added in a confessional.

Later in the episode, Kelly and Braunwyn went head to head during a conversation about politics at the dinner table while the pair, along with Elizabeth and Gina Kirschenheiter, were enjoying a trip in California’s Lake Arrowhead.

The topic came up when Kelly was discussing her husband, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal.

“His daughter has said that he is very conservative and he's not,” Kelly told the group, before launching into a debate about whether or not a statue of Christopher Columbus should come down due to the figure’s history of enslaving and killing Indigenous peoples.

“Those are offensive to people,” Braunwyn argued. “If it bothers or offends people, you take them down.”

“You can’t rewrite history!” Kelly said. “Are you gonna tear down Rome? Are you gonna tear down the Colosseum?”

The pair continued to fight, with Braunwyn telling Kelly that their difference of opinion “doesn't mean you get to belittle me and put me down.”

“Braunwyn is not college educated, she's never had a job, she doesn't know how to pay a bill, she's never really even probably traveled outside of the United States of America, except Hawaii,” Kelly said in a confessional.

“I've never seen anyone go to Arizona State who thinks they are a Mensa member, except for Kelly Dodd,” Braunwyn added in her own confessional, referencing the society for those with exceptionally high IQs.

As the conversation progressed to being about race relations in the U.S., Gina, 36, chimed in, opening up about her DUI arrest last year and how she knows her white privilege helped her in that situation.

“I was scared because I knew I f----- up, I was scared about the consequences,” she said. “Never once was I scared of the police officers that were arresting me.”

“And that's our privilege right there,” Braunwyn interjected.

“The system worked for me but would it have gone that way if I was a Black girl? Or a Black guy?” Gina added. “And I think the reality is probably not, maybe not. Even a ‘maybe not’ is not okay.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

