Braunwyn Windham-Burke revealed that she is an alcoholic earlier in the season

During Wednesday’s episode, Kelly and Shannon stopped at a liquor store after learning that their alcohol of choice would not be at Braunwyn’s Palm Springs vow renewal with husband Sean Burke. Earlier this season, Braunwyn, 42, opened up about being an alcoholic.

While Kelly, Shannon and the other cast members were on their way to the weekend in the desert, Gina Kirschenheiter brought up the fact that tequila was a “trigger” for Braunwyn and would therefore not be served.

“Okay I’m a diabetic, I’m not gonna have any f------ cake at my party,” Kelly, 45, teased in response.

“She has alcohol at the function, but she’s not having tequila,” Gina, 36, clarified, to which Kelly said, “I'll have it incognito — I'll have it in a flask.”

The group then directed their driver to a nearby liquor store, where they purchased several bottles. “She’s as sensitive as a porcupine, that Kelly Dodd,” Gina later added in a confessional. “She just don’t got it in her.”

When they arrived at the hotel, Shannon, who was not speaking to Braunwyn at the time following a disagreement, coldly greeted Braunwyn after instructing the bellhop to bring her bottle to her room.

“I'm not very excited to see Braunwyn,” said Shannon, 56. “But I am respecting Braunwyn’s sobriety by asking the bellman to take my bottle of tequila to the room.”

Kelly was less discreet, telling Braunwyn upon arrival, “I have some tequila here — I know I'm not supposed to show you. I didn’t know it was a trigger, sorry.”

Gina, having recently patched up her relationship with Braunwyn after the pair attended an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting together, confirmed to her friend that she would be remaining sober throughout the festivities and would even attend an AA meeting with her in the morning.

“I’m your sober friend,” she told her. “I promise.”

Despite Kelly and Shannon’s decision to bring tequila to the weekend, the vow renewal appeared to go off without a hitch, with Sean and Braunwyn celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary in front of family and friends.

“I just want to say, the last 20 years with you have been amazing. Through everything that I’ve been or have become, you have been right there with me,” Braunwyn told Sean.

“A crazy 24 years, the ups and the downs, the hard times — I would do everything again,” he replied.