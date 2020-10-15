Surprise! RHOC Alumna Jeana Keough Narrated Special Voice-Over for Season Premiere

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County started with an extra special cameo from original cast member Jeana Keough

In honor of the start of season 15, The Real Housewives of Orange County treated fans to a blast from the past.

Beginning on a reflective note, the premiere started with a short intro highlighting some of the show’s most memorable moments — narrated by former Housewife Jeana Keough.

"They say the seasons don't change around here, but that's not quite true,” Keough, one of the original cast members, said at the start of the clip. “There's the winter of friendships past, the spring of new beginnings, the blistering summer of romances ablaze and the autumn harvest of reaping what we've sown.”

Although never identified as the mystery narrator, Keough dropped a big hint toward the end of the intro.

"But take it from me: each season in Orange Country is unlike the last, and the seasons don’t just turn," she added. "They change us forever, too."

The trip down memory lane was designed as a special nod to the franchise’s loyal fanbase.

"It's season 15 this year and we wanted to do something special for our cold open," Erica Forstadt, vice president of current production at Bravo, told Entertainment Tonight. “We wanted to create a cold open that would help tell that story and because it’s season 15, we wanted to reward our longtime viewers and give them kind of an Easter egg.”

"It's a voice that’s familiar but not completely obvious," Forstadt added. "And you still kinda have to guess who it is, but obviously for our dedicated, longtime viewers people will tend to know and understand that it’s Jeana Keough."

Keough, 65, said she was first approached about the voiceover a few weeks before the big premiere.

"I've always felt very motherly about the show,” she told the outlet. "It was really fun and I thought of it, it could be flattery or they could’ve asked 10 other girls and they said, 'No.' So, I always just take it with a grain of salt."