RHOC's Jeana Keough Says She's Finally Signed Her Divorce Papers 16 Years After Separation

After more than a decade of separation, Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Jeana Keough is opening up about her split from estranged husband Matt Keough.

The Bravo star and successful real estate agent, who appeared on the series from seasons 1-5, revealed during BravoCon on Friday that she “signed the divorce papers” earlier this month.

“He had been asking for years [for a divorce] and I felt he was well enough to let him go,” Jeana, 64, told PEOPLE about Matt, 64, after the panel.

She also revealed that Matt is set to tie the knot again. “He’s engaged to someone. I think he wants to get married, so it’s like, ‘okay.’ “

“We haven’t been together in probably 15, 20 years,” Jeana explained. “It was hard. I’m from Wisconsin, I’m a fighter. You don’t let go of things.”

Jeana explained that Matt’s 1992 injury impacted their marriage.

“The minute he got injured in 1992, he was not the same person. From 1992, he woke up, he didn’t like me,” she said. “I’m kind of not what he wants. He needs peace and quiet and I had a house full of crazy kids and their friends … and he’s been alone for a long time. He prefers the company of himself.”

During the RHOC BravoCon panel, Jeana announced, “Last week, I signed the divorce papers. Fourteen years later. We were really apart for our 27 married — no, 32 married years — we were apart for maybe 22? I wanted to be there for him, if he didn’t have a voice, I wanted to give him a voice.”

Though she’s signed the documents, Jeana told PEOPLE that the divorce has yet to be made official by the court: “The judge has to sign it. Maybe he did this week, I haven’t heard.”

“We at least agreed to everything and properties are all divided and everything’s done,” she said.

As RHOC audiences recall, the couple was separated during her time on the reality show, which captured some tense moments in their relationship.

In 2004, Matt was granted legal separation from Jeana, who he married in 1984, according to The Blast.

Jeana, the November 1980 Playboy Playmate, and Matt, a former MLB player, share three adult children: sons Shane and Colton and daughter Kara.

As their kids were growing up, Matt and Jeana spent a fair amount of time apart due to their careers.

“My dad was on the road a lot and my mom was always working, so no one was really home when we got back from school,” Kara said in an RHOC throwback scene. “It was good to have the dogs there; a familiar face to come home to.”

Earlier this year, Jeana announced that she was listing her five-bedroom, six-bathroom Orange County mansion for $2.9 million as she set out to split her time between the west and east coasts.

“My daughter Kara Bosworth and my beautiful [grandbaby] Decker live in Jacksonville, Florida, so I am going to be bi-coastal!” Jeana, who was listed as the agent on her house, told PEOPLE at the time.

In January 2016, Kara and her husband Kyle Bosworth welcomed daughter Decker Kate Bosworth. They are also expecting a second child, who is due April 2.

“I am in the process of getting licensed in Florida so I can flip houses with Kyle Bosworth, my son-in-law,” Jeana explained.

Now that she’s newly single, Jeana is ready to embrace all that life has to offer her — including love!

“I’m ready to date,” Jeana told PEOPLE on Friday.

As to what she’s looking for in a man?

“He needs to be brilliant and funny and he needs to have enough money to travel,” said Jeana. “I don’t want to have to support somebody in my old age.”