RHOC's Tamra Judge Broke Her Foot in Mexico Jumping Naked into a Hot Tub: 'It's a Little Funny'

News that Tamra Judge broke her foot made headlines back in February. And now Real Housewives of Orange County fans know how it happened.

On Monday’s all-new episode, Judge joined pals Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where the trio spent a tequila-filled night out on the town (with a stop at Andale’s, naturally).

“I just want to have a good time because there’s so much s— going on in my life that you could probably make a country song about me,” Judge said, referring to her husband’s ongoing heart problems. “My husband’s heart’s broken. Somebody give me a shot of tequila. It’s ridiculous.”

Back at the hotel, the party continued, where Judge, 50, stripped down for a dip in the hot tub.

But after stepping out of the tub to flash Gunvalson, Judge jumped back into the jacuzzi — and broke her foot in the process.

“I might’ve hurt my foot,” she said. “Like, might’ve hurt like broke my foot maybe?”

“It’s all gonna be good,” Judge added. “Can we have another shot? I think I need another shot and my foot’s gonna be real good.”

It wasn’t real good, obviously. Hours later, Judge went to the hospital where, at 4:20 a.m., she got her foot wrapped in a cast. She was told it was broken, that she wouldn’t be able to drive, and that she’d have to see an orthopedic surgeon when she returned home.

“By the way, I went to the hospital by myself because you guys passed out,” she teased Gunvalson, 55, and Beador, 54. “I had to take a cab to the hospital, it was 30 minutes away.”

They may not have helped her at the hospital, but Gunvalson and Beador were there to help carry Judge to the beach.

“It’s not funny,” she said, before admitting, “It’s a little funny.”

Even her husband was laughing. “It sounds like you were drunk as f—,” he told her on FaceTime.

“A little bit!” Beador said, chiming in.

Judge enjoyed her time in the sun. But when the painkillers kicked in later, she passed out — at the dinner table.

“Poor thing,” Shannon said, before tucking Judge into bed with water, cookies, and pills by her bedside. “Tamra needs la cama!”

Since breaking her foot, Judge has shared photos of her healing process on Instagram.

The CUT Fitness owner ended up rocking a boot and knee scooter and even documented the process of shopping for the device on her Instagram story — labelling the shot of it it “FML.”

Her scooter was appropriately dubbed “Mas Tequila.”

