RHOC's Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener Butt Heads Again, Newcomer Called a 'Liar and Thirsty Girl'

Noella Bergener also got into an argument with Gina Kirschenheiter during Wednesday's episode of Real Housewives of Orange County

Noella Bergener's ups and downs with her Real Housewives of Orange County castmates continue during this week's episode.

At the beginning of Wednesday's episode, Noella, 36, pulled Heather Dubrow aside amid the group's Aspen, Colorado, trip.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Noella hoped to make amends with her costar following their recent argument, which was centered around Noella's hurtful comments about Heather's family. But Heather, 53, wasn't quite sold on the gesture of apology.

"That hits me hard," said Noella. "If you feel that I have said anything that is hurting your family, that is not what I'm about. And I apologize to you."

Heather stared at Noella in silence for a while before responding: "It's not how I feel, it's what you've said."

"I feel for what you're going through and I've said this the whole time, which is why when things have come up between us, I have let them go because I'm sorry for what you're going through," she continued. "But at some point, my family and my life is more important to me than what you are going through."

From there, Noella questioned whether Heather previously put her hands on a crew member during her sushi party — an accusation that resulted in the pair bickering back and forth. Heather, in turn, claimed that Noella "lied" about witnessing such a thing: "I just can't do this with you anymore."

"I don't want to continue this topic," Noella said, leading Heather to respond before attempting to walk off, "Okay, I'm out. I'm done with this. I just can't."

Noella then questioned Heather's inability to hold a conversation with her, calling her a "grown-ass woman" who is a "mother of amazing kiddos." But Heather had reached her boiling point.

"Noella, I'm a grown-ass woman with a beautiful life and you are a liar and a thirsty girl," Heather said. "And I'm done."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Later in the episode, Noella chose to abstain from attending the group's archery outing. She, instead, went to cry at a nearby river about the ongoing issues — the death of her father, her son's autism and her divorce from James Bergener — she's been facing.

Before Noella joined everyone for the cave adventure, Gina Kirschenheiter brought up her issues with Noella to Emily Simpson.

"We'll see how this thing goes. If she wants to have fun, I'll have fun. But I'm not her f------ therapist," Gina, 37, said. "And I don't want to have to have a therapy session."

Everything went smoothly on the cave excursion, though Noella later butted heads with Gina as the group dined at the vacation home that evening.

RELATED: RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter Feels 'Hurt' by Noella Bergener After Fighting on the Group's Cabo Trip

Gina said it "hurt [her] feelings" when Noella failed to remember her close friend Tatiana — even after Noella spent a lot of time with Tatiana at a recent event. While Noella tried to argue that "it's not that deep," Gina said it was "very personal" for her.

"You're looking for s---," Noella said as Gina replied, "No, I'm not looking for s---. It's just when s--- comes with my real s---, I'm protective of it."

Gina continued, "You should know more than you know, let's be honest. This bothers me. This s--- is the s--- that bothers me."

Gina then said she was "done" and walked away from the dinner table. Responding to what had happened, Emily, 46, privately said in a confessional that Gina was "overreacting" and felt there was "a deeper root" to the cause of her outburst.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF Orange county Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Thereafter, Shannon Beador told Noella separately: "I care about you and I feel bad."

"I don't feel supported. I don't feel respected," Noella said in response before breaking down in tears. "That hurts my f------ feelings, man. That hurts my f------ feelings."

Noella added, "I'm falling apart right now."