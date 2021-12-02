RHOC's Heather Dubrow Doesn't Regret Calling Former Costar Kelly Dodd 'Trash' on TV

As part of a game on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, host Andy Cohen had Dubrow, 52, reflect on whether she'd reconsider her past actions on the Bravo hit series. One question was about whether Dubrow regretted calling Dodd, 46, "'trash" to her face while riding in the sprinter to the Ireland airport in season 11.

Dubrow simply replied: "No."

As for what she'd take back? Dubrow would choose to make onion rings for her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, the time he requested them on RHOC. She said she also wouldn't have worn blunt bangs to the season 9 reunion.

When Dubrow called Dodd "trash" during the 2016 episode, Dodd responded to the matter in a candid Bravo blog post. "Heather calls me trashy. Really? Heather chastises me for bringing up the subject of Tamra's estranged daughter then has the audacity to say she feels sorry for my daughter (because Jolie has me for a mother)," she wrote at the time. "What a hypocrite. Heather, you know nothing about my daughter. Jolie knows she is loved beyond measure. Jolie is thriving."

Heather Dubrow, Kelly Dodd Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty (2)

"Finally Heather has the audacity to question my mental health? She calls me insane and says she thinks I am having a psychotic breakdown," Dodd continued in her blog post. "Why, because I defend myself from this group who schemed against me? The last time I checked having a drama degree doesn't qualify you to psychoanalyze anyone. You are a worse shrink than you are an actor."

On Wednesday, Dodd called out Dubrow on Twitter over her remarks on WWHL.

"It's so sad @HeatherDubrow keeps using the same line about me. She apparently has no original thoughts or can't come up with anything better," she tweeted. "She's used the same tired response three times in three places. Work harder bitch."

Dubrow starred on RHOC from 2012 to 2016, and recently rejoined the franchise this year for season 16. Her tension with Dodd — who exited the series in June after five seasons — appeared to spike this summer.

At the time, the Bravo alum apologized after claiming Dubrow's son gave her COVID-19.

"So I got this letter from an attorney for the Dubrow family reminding me I made a statement that may sound like truth, when in fact it was a joke and for that, I am offering my sincere apology," Dodd said in an Instagram Story video.

"I did get COVID at a party New Year's Eve, and Heather Dubrow's son and his friends were all there. And while I had information leading us all to believe we could've gotten COVID from them, because we all — like 24 of us — got COVID that night, we obviously have no way of proving or knowing for sure he or his friends were the source of our infection," she continued.

"And for that, I apologize. I'm going on the record right now to be very clear, Rick and I don't know how we caught the virus, and we're both very very sorry for any trouble we caused the Dubrow family," Dodd said.

Recently, Dubrow called Dodd "pathetic."

"It makes me laugh. Kelly seems to talk about me a lot," she told Page Six. "So at this point, I don't know whether to be really flattered that she's so obsessed with me or sad for her that she has no other content."