RHOC: Heather Dubrow Confronts Noella Bergener Over 'Inappropriate' Gift to Daughter Max

During Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Noella, 36, found out that she had only been invited after Gina Kirschenheiter pleaded with Heather to let her come. When things began getting tense at dinner, later on, she brought the topic up to argue with Heather, 53.

"I found out that I was a pity invite," Noella said, to which Heather admitted, "I didn't want to invite you because you gave my daughter pornography as a gift and I felt uncomfortable."

In a previous episode, Heather told Gina, 37, that Noella gave Max, 17, a pride-themed card game at Max's book launch party, because she and Max had bonded over being bisexual. The game turned out to be quite explicit, though Noella didn't seem to know what Heather was talking about during the Cabo dinner.

"Wait what?" she said.

"You gave my daughter the cards, which were very inappropriate," Heather explained, as Noella protested, "Literally, it's a card deck that I purchased on Amazon."

"And it was inappropriate for a 17-year-old," Heather repeated.

"Wow," Noella said in her confessional. "Accusing me of giving your teenage daughter pornography? This is a whole new low even for you."

While Noella continued to defend herself, the rest of the cast members appeared to be on Heather's side of the feud.

"She's allowed to feel the way she feels and then you just say you're sorry," said Gina.

"You could say 'I didn't know that it was offensive,' " added Jennifer Armstrong.

"I don't know if it was the sweat lodge but you're not understanding the conversation. Say sorry, and say it like you mean it and then maybe it'll be okay," Jennifer then said in her confessional, referencing Noella's experience passing out in a sweat lodge earlier that day.

Shannon Beador chimed in as well. "What I'm saying is one of those things was inappropriate so you can say to Heather, 'I didn't know that about that one thing,' " she told Noella.

However, Noella was unwilling to back down at first, accusing Heather of having "straight fragility."

"My straight fragility? I have a couple of gay children, don't tell me that I have straight fragility," Heather said.

"I am a bisexual, biracial, liberal freakin woman who lives in Orange County — don't you dare tell me that I'm inappropriate," Noella replied, at which point Heather decided it was time to read out some of the cards.

Immediately after hearing a few of the cards in the game she gifted, Noella realized her mistake, calling them "insanely inappropriate."

"I am horrified," she said, adding to the cameras, "If I knew that that's what the cards said I would not have gifted that to a 17-year-old girl. But to even use the word pornography, it's completely blown out of proportion. And it's the wrong word."

"When you buy a gift for a minor you need to know what's going on," Heather later told her. "You yelling at me about being bisexual… I have four children of all different sexual orientations that I'm very proud of and very supportive of and it has nothing to do with that."

Heather continued, "So please, I beg of you. Do not try to pull some card in that space that I am not understanding of being bisexual, gay, anything."

"This is what I was worried about having Noella on the trip, she's so calculated that she has these things in her back pocket that if she gets into trouble, that she's gonna say," Heather said in her confessional. "You don't win that way."

Noella ultimately apologized but did try one more time to defend herself.

"That I'm a bisexual woman sending a gift to your bisexual daughter…" she began, before she was cut off by Heather: "... is very nice, but she's still a 17-year-old child."