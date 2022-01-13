Housewife Jen Armstrong claimed Noella Bergener was "lashing out" at her costars amid her ongoing divorce

RHOC: Heather Dubrow Confronts Noella Bergener After Being Called 'Fake' and 'Not to Be Trusted'

Noella Bergener appears to be struggling to keep the peace in her friendships as she continues to grapple with her divorce from her estranged husband James.

Talking to costars Emily Simpson and Jen Armstrong, Heather, 53, wondered whether she should confront Noella after already inviting her to daughter Max's upcoming book launch party.

"I invited her to Max's book party, because she was really sweet to Max, and now I feel odd that she's coming to the book party," Heather said. "And now I know all these other things. And then I actually am a phony bitch if I don't say anything, right?"

"Noella is lashing out and bullying other women," Jen, who has had her own recent troubles with Noella, said in her confessional. "She's going through something difficult. You can see that she's struggling but I don't think there's ever an excuse to be rude and condescending and mean to somebody else."

Heather ultimately did invite Noella to the party, but things got off to a bad start when Noella arrived and Heather was busy filming an ad with her husband Terry.

"Heather scheduled that, she told me the time to come. She clearly chose it to be at a time that she was filming an infomercial with her husband at the kitchen. She wants me to see this. She wants me to feel impressed," Noella said to the cameras.

"I'm not here to go toe to toe with Heather Dubrow, but if she brings it I will end it," she added.

Heather then wrapped up the shoot and sat down with Noella. "I've heard some things and it's kind of escalated to the point where I feel weird not saying something," said Heather, who explained that mutual friend, Nicole James, told her about Noella's "fake bitch" comment from their lunch together shortly following news of Noella's divorce.

"I knew going into that lunch I was very raw, I was very emotional. The person I'm really angry with obviously is James, but your name got brought up and it was literally like 'f---ing phony bulls—. I lashed out," Noella told Heather, agreeing that it was simply a case of "misplaced aggression."

"And I understand all that," Heather replied. "When I heard that and I was like, you know what? She's going through a lot. I'm just gonna I'm gonna let that one go… But then there was more."

"Gina told me that you had said to her that I wasn't to be trusted," she continued, asking Noella, "Why am I not to be trusted?"

Noella said that comment came from the drama surrounding Nicole and the fact that she had previously sued Heather's husband Terry over a past surgery. In an episode earlier this season, Heather, Nicole and Terry all sat down to go over the situation and agreed it was resolved and in the past.

"I don't know why that makes you distrustful of me. I still am not hearing how I did something," Heather said to Noella.

"I'm just saying that I saw my girlfriend change based on a phone call that she had with you," Noella said, also sharing in a confessional that she thinks Heather told Nicole to "drop any conversations" about the lawsuit.

As the conversation grew tenser, it was clear that Heather and Noella weren't getting anywhere.

"What I'm getting right now is like psycho vibes. What are you f---ing talking about? Like, am I being punked?" Heather said to the cameras.

"You have a lot going on in your life right now. And I don't take it personally. I really don't," she then told Noella, who replied, "I don't mean it personally."

"Having said that, though. I'm not sure I'm the right friend for you," Heather concluded, adding in her confessional, "I feel really bad for Noella. However, I'm not going to give this any life. It's just, it's ridiculous."

"I don't need to have deep friendships with everybody. I'm very happy with keeping social friendships," Noella later said.

Though they ended on a civilized note, Noella's tiff with Heather seemed to have lasting consequences.

During Max's book party, Emily began discussing Heather's upcoming group trip to Cabo, asking Noella if she would ride horses with her. When Noella didn't respond, though, Emily came to the realization that she wasn't invited.

"I'm just feeling very blessed to be here," Noella said.

"I know that the last time I saw Heather, I didn't kiss her ass. I'm sensing that maybe my invitation is going to get lost in the mail," she shared in her confessional.