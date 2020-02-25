Following their Real Housewives of Orange County days, Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley are opening up their lives to fans once again.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Rossi, 41, and Smiley, 46, will host a new weekly podcast, Knot Too Taboo, which debuts Wednesday.

The engaged couple, who have been together for more than a decade, are teaming up with Stage 29 Podcast Productions for the podcast.

In addition to their relationship and parenting daughter Skylar Gray, who turns 1 in July, the reality stars will discuss hot button issues from daily life, featuring celebrity guests, notable influencers and experts on specific topics.

“Together, we have experienced a lot of life’s up and downs, from marriage to divorce, financial struggles, kids and loved ones with cancer, legal disputes, public ridicule, false accusations, relational issues, parental issues, and lost loved ones, but through it all we have managed to survive and come out even stronger and more in love, all without ever even tying the knot,” Rossi and Smiley said in a joint statement.

“Our Knot Too Taboo podcast is a way for us to connect with our fans and audience in a way we never have before. Our desire is to make you laugh and if need be cry along with us as we share our authentic struggles and triumphs in all areas of life. Our hope is that by having special guests and experts give knowledge and insight we can help shift the lives of others by encouraging them to grow and flourish despite their circumstances, and show them that they too can come out the other side happier and healthier than ever,” they said.

Earlier this month, Rossi celebrated the couple’s 11-year anniversary by posting a loving tribute on Instagram.

“You are the best part of me ❤️,” Rossi began her tribute to Smiley. “Yesterday Slade & I celebrated 11yrs together! 🙌🏻 and it feels like just yesterday we fell in love.”

“God gave me one of the best gifts when he blessed me with this relationship & now our baby girl together. 🙏🏻,” Rossi continued.

Over the course of their relationship, Rossi and Smiley have been through highs and lows together — and their love has only deepened and strengthened as a result.

“We have been through it all together,” said Rossi, who also admitted, “many said it wouldn’t last, but here we are 11yrs later, more in love today then when we first started.”

“Thank you Slade for adoring me and cherishing me, and showing our baby girl how a woman should be treated by a man,” said Rossi. “You are such a wonderful father and incredible partner and the love of my life.😍I love you baby.”

Their Knot Too Taboo podcast is available to listeners across all leading distribution platforms.