RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter Details 'New Phase of Life' with Ex Matt After Drama-Filled Divorce

Gina Kirschenheiter is in a good place with her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, after all the drama that unfolded between them.

During Wednesday's episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina and Matt took their three children — Sienna, Nick, and Luca — to the orthodontist for an appointment.

While sitting in the office with her ex-husband, Gina, 37, reflected on how far she and Matt have come in their co-parenting journey.

"I literally would never have imagined a year ago that I would be going to the orthodontist with Matt to take all the kids for a check-up," Gina said in a confessional. "We have entered into a new phase of life and we're good at it."

Gina filed for divorce from Matt, 37, in April 2018 after eight years of marriage. Though they briefly rekindled their love, the now-exes proceeded forward with the separation after they were involved in an intense argument in June 2019.

Matt allegedly physically assaulted Gina and threatened to kill her while their three children were in the other room. Following his arrest, he was charged with two felony counts of domestic violence and later pleaded not guilty.

Gina, for her part, was granted a temporary restraining order against him. Last April, Matt pleaded guilty after Gina made a victim's impact statement in his case. They have since finalized their divorce and continue to co-parent their three children together.

Gina Kirschenheiter Gina and Matt Kirschenheiter | Credit: Gina Kirschenheiter/Instagram

As they waited for their kids to get their teeth checked on Wednesday's episode, Gina told Matt, "I'm happy we're able to be at the orthodontist together."

"Without police intervention!" Matt joked back, to which Gina laughed and agreed.

In a confessional, Gina elaborated on their mended relationship. "I think that giving my victim impact statement really brought me a lot of closure," she explained. "Seeing Matt step up, even though he does have these punishments and these repercussions, he doesn't blame me for it."

"He understands and has taken responsibility for what happened there, and that has allowed me to really let go of any negative feelings," she continued. "We're never gonna be best friends but he's a good dad, and he's a really good co-parent."

Though Gina felt the victim impact statement brought her closure, the reality star wasn't always set on sharing her words with the court.

During a previous episode, Gina admitted to her lawyer that she was conflicted about whether or not to give a statement to the court because she and Matt had been "co-parenting so well" and the prospect of Matt going to jail and not being able to see their kids was difficult to reckon with.

"I want to give a statement — it's one of those things that I know in the back of my mind would be good and healthy for me, but I don't know if I can," Gina said at the time. "I at least want him to have to hear how I felt about that night because it is literally the most significant event that's ever happened to me in my entire life."

"It's hard because my desire to make everything happy for my kids is always taking precedent to my own feelings, but I'm hoping that if he hears it, it will affect him in a way that will affect change," she added. "I think it will be very beneficial for my children to see that I will stick up for myself and I'm not just gonna let Matt brush this off."

Since her split from Matt, Gina has been dating Travis Mullen since mid-2019. During her recent appearance on PEOPLE's Reality Check, she revealed how happy she was in the relationship.

"I'm really happy. I'm consistently happy," she said. "I think that's powerful and that's amazing. It's something I've never felt before. Like, I'm consistently happy and I feel loved. It's great."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.