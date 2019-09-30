RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter Introduces New Boyfriend Amid Ongoing Divorce

Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Gina Kirschenheiter can’t stop smiling.

Gina is in a new relationship with boyfriend Travis Mullen, PEOPLE can confirm.

The reality star made their relationship Instagram official on Monday, when she shared two cozy pictures of the couple together.

“Always find a reason to laugh. It may not add years to your life but will surely add life to your years,” she wrote.

In both of the photos, Gina is seen holding Mullen’s arm as they burst out in laughter.

Gina’s new romance comes just over a year after she officially separated from husband Matt Kirschenheiter. The two were together for 11 years and married for eight before filing for divorce.

The former couple shares sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4, as well as daughter Sienna, 5.

While their split appeared amicable at first, with Gina singing her exes praises last season on RHOC, things took a turn for the ugly in June. The two then had a heated argument at Gina’s home in which Matt allegedly choked her, hit her, dragged her, threw her and threatened to kill her — all while their three young kids were sleeping in the other room, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Cops were called after Gina ran to the the neighbors for help, and Matt was arrested.

A temporary restraining order was granted at that same time. In the paperwork for that, Gina alleged that there had been “other incidents that have scared [her] in the past… too many to remember,” including an argument in August 2018 involving a shotgun.

Gina has also claimed on this season of RHOC that Matt cheated on her and was still in a relationship with the woman.

Neither Gina nor Matt have responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment about their legal matters. Matt has also not responded to Gina’s cheating allegations.

“The process has been really hard for Gina,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She never anticipated that she and Matt would be going through something like this in the public eye. She may be on a reality show, but she’s a very reserved person when she’s hurt, and she had hoped the two of them could settle their differences behind the scenes. She’s disappointed that’s not what’s been able to happen, for both of their sakes.”

Earlier this month, Matt was charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office with domestic violence stemming from their June argument.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Matt allegedly “inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” upon Gina. He was also charged with false imprisonment, for allegedly grabbing Gina and dragging her on the pavement back into the house after she fled for support.

Matt later entered a not guilty plea over the two felony charges, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

“The charges are just that, they’re just allegations. These type of cases, domestic violence type cases when there are are no independent witnesses, it’s a 1:1 situation and it really comes down to a credibility call,” Matt’s attorney, Ed Welbourn, told PEOPLE in a statement.

“Matt is a great dad, always has been. He’s a hardworking guy, has always provided for them. He’s an incredibly good person, and he’s very respected in the community,” Wilbourn said. “There’s also a divorce proceeding going on, he has unmonitored visitation — a decision that was made before this alleged incident. If Gina or the judge thought he was a danger, they would have not agreed to that. He’s not a violent person, he doesn’t have a history of that. He maintains his innocence and looks forward to the truth coming out and his day in court.”

Meanwhile, Gina and Matt are also still working through terms of their divorce.

In August, the two appeared to have come to a custody agreement, with Gina getting primary physical custody of their kids and nearly $10,000 in monthly support (they’d share legal custody, and Matt would see the kids on the weekends).

The two agreed to take one counseling co-parenting class per month together, too, and said they wouldn’t disparage each other in front of their kids or on RHOC. Future boyfriends/girlfriends wouldn’t be introduced to the kids without consulting with the other first, they determined.

But that same month, Matt filed court documents obtained by PEOPLE saying that his arrest had led to a “forced resignation” from his job as a financial account manager — the same job that wouldn’t allow him to appear on RHOC in the first place (he’s never been seen on the show).

Matt’s change in employment status, he claimed, meant that he was no longer making the income necessary to pay Gina. Her RHOC salary made her the primary moneymaker, he said.

They’re next due in court on Oct. 10.