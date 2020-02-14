RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter Moves in with Boyfriend Travis Mullen After 6 Months of Dating: 'It's Kind of Major!'

Gina Kirschenheiter and boyfriend Travis Mullen have taken the next step in their relationship.

The couple have moved in together, the Real Housewives of Orange County star tells PEOPLE, after 6 months of dating.

“It’s kind of major,” says Gina, 35, who shares kids Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3, with ex-Matt Kirschenheiter. “I know it’s nuts, but we’ve been together half a year. And when I think about that, I’m like, ‘That’s not a long time.’ But I honestly feel like I’ve known him forever. It seems so much longer.”

“We’re just so comfortable,” she gushes. “It’s the weirdest thing. I’m not the type of girl who has to be with a guy or in a relationship. Even throughout drama with my ex, I was perfectly fine on my own and doing my own thing. But from the moment I started talking to Travis, I knew I had very sharp feelings for him.”

She adds, of Mullen: “He’s just a kind-hearted human, he’s adorable, and he has such a good heart. And he loves me for all of me; my imperfections, my craziness, my past — he loves me in spite of it all. And for me, the biggest shift was being in a relationship with someone who just cares about what’s going on in my day. Even the boring stuff. He just genuinely cares what’s going on and he listens. Things that may seem not important, he thinks they are. Because if it matters to me, it matters to him. We just have a very good, respectful bond.”

The couple’s new three-bedroom home, which Gina purchased, has also become the perfect spot for the pair to blend their broods.

In addition to Gina’s children, Mullen had three of his own (two girls and a boy, ages 8, 6, and 3) from his previous relationship.

That means there’s often six kids living under their roof: three girls and three boys, ages 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, and 3.

“We’re a modern day Brady Bunch,” Gina jokes. “We’re one maid away from having someone to fill out that center square!”

All the kids get along very well, Gina says.

“Their personalities compliment each other so well. And they’re just so cute,” she explains. “There’s a few days where they don’t have each other — we’re on the same schedule for every other weekend but some of the weekdays they don’t have each other — and they genuinely miss each other. Especially the two little boys, we call them ‘Double Trouble.’ They’re like, they’re brothers. And it’s been so good for Sienna because she has sisters now.”

“It’s really nice to see how close the kids are and how much they love each other,” she continues. “They even all have their own space. It’s only three bedrooms but we have triple bunkbeds in both the kids’ rooms, so everyone has settled into their own corner. They’re just so happy together, all six of the kids , that it makes us feel so confident in this decision, and reminds us that we’re doing the right thing.”

Best of all, the house is in the same community where Gina was living before, and right across the street from her kids’ school.

“I love it because it’s so convenient, especially because I still do not have a driver’s license,” Gina says, referencing the year-old suspension she received after her February 2019 DUI. ” It’s just easier for me.”

As happy as Gina and Mullen are, neither are looking to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

“I’ve learned a lot from my previous relationship, about getting married so young and stuff,” says Gina, who filed for divorce in April 2018 from Matt after 11 years together (and eight years married).

“I kind of truly feel like if you’re in a relationship and you’re kind of always looking for that next thing, it’s because you’re not really content in the relationship. And then once you get to that next thing, it’s not going to make you content. So for me, I’m enjoying having a partner in life so much that marriage doesn’t really matter to me,” she shares.

“Who knows, maybe one day. But it’s way too early now,” Gina says. “Plus, I don’t want to plan a wedding. But I’ll go to everybody else’s! At least I have a date now!”