RHOC : Gina Kirschenheiter 'Knew Something Was Off' with Braunwyn Windham-Burke During Fight

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is dealing with the consequences of her fight with Gina Kirschenheiter that took place at Shannon Beador’s housewarming party.

Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County showed the end of the fight between the pair, which first began when Braunwyn said Shannon called Gina’s condo “sad and depressing.”

Shannon denied that she said anything disparaging about Gina’s home, and the building tension resulted in a screaming match between Gina and Braunwyn.

As viewers will recall, Braunwyn, 43, stormed away from the fight and threw her glass into the pool after Gina, 36, called her a “sloppy chihuahua." Afterwards, Sean Burke stepped in to defend his wife, who recently opened up about being an alcoholic.

Image zoom Sean Burke and Braunwyn Windham-Burke in October 2019 | Credit: Randy Shropshire/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“That was rude and inappropriate,” he told Gina. “You can have a discussion before you yell.”

“I asked her for a discussion, she’s in my face,” she replied, before telling him to follow Braunwyn out. “I think it's probably time you go check on your wife.”

Later, Braunwyn returned to the party and asked Gina for a one-on-one conversation to work things out. “I’m sorry for throwing the glass,” Braunwyn said, with Gina responding: “I’m sorry for raising my voice.”

“I haven’t had a drink in 30 days. I'm going to AA meetings, but I had to admit that I finally can’t control this anymore because this is something I’ve struggled with for a long time,” a tearful Braunwyn revealed to Gina.

The pair then discussed a situation that came up earlier in the season, during which Gina alleged that Sean sent her a "creepy" text last year after helping her get an Uber home following former Housewife Vicki Gunvalson's birthday party.

“I was upset when I found out from Tamra [Judge] that you told her about that text. I'm like ‘Okay, that sucks,’ ” Braunwyn said. “Then I found out you told everyone without the backstory. Why didn’t you tell them that he had gotten you an Uber home?”

“Who cares if he got me an Uber home?” Gina said, later adding, “It made me uncomfortable. You’re not allowed to take that away from me.”

“Gina, if someone being kind and nice to you makes you disgusted — that's a you problem,” Braunwyn said, as the conversation continued to get more tense.

“Alright, I think we're done. I'm really proud of you that you’re sober, but this is a pointless conversation,” Gina said, getting up to go back to the party. “I don’t think your husband's creepy, I don’t think about you in general.”

Later, Gina said in a confessional, “Now knowing that she is struggling with the alcohol thing, I feel compassion for her." She added: “But I'm still really pissed at her.”

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Orange County

At home, Braunwyn told Sean that she was “mortified” by her behavior and expressed a desire to right her wrongs.

“Being at a party when everyone was drinking, that really f------ sucked,” she said. “Now we get to the point where I don’t ever want to show my face again. I'm embarrassed at my behavior, I'm mortified at my behavior.”

While speaking with fellow cast member Emily Simpson, Gina revealed that she has “experience” in dealing with addiction, sharing that her father has been sober for several years. Her experience with her dad left her open to reconciling with Braunwyn, who later texted her and asked to meet up.

“So Braunwyn yesterday texted me, she said she wasn’t proud of the way she acted on Saturday and she asked me if I would go to an AA meeting with her and then get coffee after because she would really like to talk one on one,” Gina told Emily.

“I knew something was off,” Gina added of Braunwyn in a confessional. “I didn’t know what it was but she looked sick, she was detoxing and she’s having a hard time processing.”

Image zoom Gina Kirschenheiter, Braunwyn Windham-Burke | Credit: Getty Images (2)

Though Braunwyn seemed to be making amends with Gina, Shannon seemed less able to forgive.

Braunwyn called her friend to confirm that she and her family would be attending her vow renewal in Palm Springs. While Shannon said she would come, she refused to find a middle ground with Braunwyn, continuing to insist that she never said anything about Gina’s home despite Braunwyn’s saying she did.

“I don’t move on from people saying I'm a liar,” Shannon, 56, later told boyfriend John Janssen. “I don’t.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.