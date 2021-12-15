RHOC Star Gina Kirschenheiter Says She Is 'Consistently Happy' with Boyfriend Travis Mullen

Gina Kirschenheiter is very "happy" with her boyfriend Travis Mullen.

When Kirschenheiter recently stopped by PEOPLE's Reality Check, the 37-year-old reality star spoke to host Daryn Carp about how her relationship is progressing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm really happy. I'm consistently happy," the Real Housewives of Orange County star said. "I think that's powerful and that's amazing. It's something I've never felt before. Like, I'm consistently happy and I feel loved. It's great."

Kirschenheiter added that Mullen is "so nice," joking that he's "a way better person" than her.

The mom of three has been dating Mullen since mid-2019. Six months into their relationship, the Bravolebrity told PEOPLE the couple had moved in together.

Mullen has three kids from a previous relationship, the reality star shares children Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3, with ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter.

"It's kind of major," she said in February 2020. "I know it's nuts, but we've been together half a year. And when I think about that, I'm like, 'That's not a long time.' But I honestly feel like I've known him forever. It seems so much longer."

At the time, Kirschenheiter said they're "so comfortable" with each other, which she believed to be "the weirdest thing."

RELATED: RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter and Boyfriend Have Blended Easter Celebration with Their 6 Kids

Gina Kirschenheiter, travis mullen Credit: Gina Kirschenheiter/Instagram

"I'm not the type of girl who has to be with a guy or in a relationship. Even throughout drama with my ex, I was perfectly fine on my own and doing my own thing. But from the moment I started talking to Travis, I knew I had very sharp feelings for him," she continued. "He's just a kind-hearted human, he's adorable, and he has such a good heart. And he loves me for all of me; my imperfections, my craziness, my past — he loves me in spite of it all."

Kirschenheiter added, "And for me, the biggest shift was being in a relationship with someone who just cares about what's going on in my day. Even the boring stuff. He just genuinely cares what's going on and he listens."

As for whether the couple intends to wed sometime soon? "I'm enjoying having a partner in life so much that marriage doesn't really matter to me," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In April 2018, Kirschenheiter filed for divorce from ex Matt, 37, after eight years of marriage. They briefly reconciled, though they proceeded with their separation after an intense argument occurred in June 2019.

At the time, Matt allegedly physically assaulted Gina and threatened to kill her as their three children were in the other room. While Matt was arrested on charges relating to domestic violence, Gina was granted a temporary restraining order. He later plead not guilty to the charges.