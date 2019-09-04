Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter‘s estranged husband has reportedly been hit with two felony charges relating to his June arrest.

On Wednesday, Matt Kirschenheiter was charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office with domestic violence and false imprisonment of the Bravo personality earlier this summer, TMZ reports.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, Matt allegedly “inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” upon Gina during the June 22 incident.

PEOPLE is out to the O.C. D.A.’s Office.

When contacted by PEOPLE, Gina had no comment, while Matt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Image zoom Gina and Matt Kirschenheiter with their children Gina Kirschenheiter/Instagram

PEOPLE previously reported that Matt was arrested, taken into custody and booked in an Orange County, California, jail on Saturday, June 22, according to online jail records.

RELATED: RHOC‘s Gina Kirschenheiter Claims Estranged Husband Had an Affair Before Divorce Filing

He was allegedly arrested on charges relating to domestic violence, The Blast reported. Matt was released the next morning at around 1 a.m., according to jail records, and his bail was set at $0. At the time, a court date had not yet been set and he had not yet been charged with a crime.

His arrest came just two days before Gina, 35, reportedly filed a request for a protective order against her husband. According to The Blast, she asked a court for an emergency hearing to address allegations of domestic violence amid their divorce.

Following Matt’s arrest, Gina detailed an alleged argument, in court documents obtained by The Blast, that began around 2 a.m., when Matt showed up at Gina’s Orange County home unannounced.

Image zoom Matt Kirschenheiter Orange County Jail

In the documents, she alleged that Matt choked her, hit her, dragged her, threw her, and threatened to kill her — all while their three young kids were sleeping in the other room — during an early morning fight at her house that lead to his arrest.

Police showed up at her home and arrested Matt that evening. Gina claimed in the documents that she spoke to him before he was taken away by police and again after he got to jail. Both times, he was “still very angry and blamed me for getting him arrested,” the documents state.

A rep for Gina had no comment when reached by PEOPLE at the time.

RELATED: Gina Kirschenheiter’s Ex Matt Claims He Lost Job Over Arrest, Reveals Her RHOC Salary

Currently, the couple is fighting over the terms of their ongoing divorce and are next due in court on Oct. 10.

Gina and Matt met before they graduated from college. They were together for 11 years and married for eight before she filed for divorce last year. In court documents, their separation date is listed as April 3, 2018.

They share three children: sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4, as well as daughter Sienna, 5