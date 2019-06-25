Image zoom Gina Kirschenheiter/Instagram

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter‘s husband Matthew was arrested this past weekend, PEOPLE can confirm.

Matthew was taken into custody and booked in an Orange County, California jail on Saturday, according to online jail records.

He was allegedly arrested on charges relating to domestic violence, The Blast reports.

He was released the next morning at around 1 a.m., according to jail records, and his bail was set at $0. A court date has not yet been set and he has not yet been charged with a crime.

His arrest came just two days before Gina, 35, reportedly filed a request for a protective order against her husband. According to The Blast, she asked a court for an emergency hearing on Monday to address allegations of domestic violence amid their ongoing divorce.

According to a source, Gina is staying strong.

“Her main priority is her kids,” the source tells PEOPLE.

A rep for the star had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Gina filed for divorce from Matthew last April after eight years of marriage. They share three kids: sons Nicholas, 6, Luca, 3, and daughter Sienna, 4.

“It wasn’t easy,” Gina previously told PEOPLE of their decision to split. “Matt and I were just coming out of the baby, baby, baby-phase and were recognizing that our relationship had run its course. At the same time, he had taken a new job in Los Angeles and was living there during the week. And I had made this commitment to come on this show.”

But in recent months, the former couple started sparking speculation of a possible reconciliation. Last week, Gina posted a tribute to Matthew in celebration of his birthday, sharing multiple photos of the two throughout the years — including a snapshot from their wedding day — alongside a loving caption.

“Happy birthday to the man who has held my hand for the last 14 years despite the ups and downs,” she wrote. “Thanks for being the best father to our kids, and the best friend a girl could ask for.”

“Wouldn’t want to take on this crazy life with anyone else,” she added. Like you said, ‘I’m your person and you’re mine.’ “