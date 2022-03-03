"I never thought anything would be different than what was going to be my future on the day that I wore that dress," Gina Kirschenheiter said on The Real Housewives of Orange County

RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter Gets Emotional Talking About 'Letting Go' of Her Wedding Dress After Divorce

Gina Kirschenheiter is still working on letting go after her divorce from ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter.

During Wednesday's episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather Dubrow stopped by Gina's home to help purge clothes in her closet.

The duo revisited some of Gina's old outfits, including her 2002 prom dress. But coming across the dress she wore during her 2010 wedding sparked an emotional reaction from her.

Upon taking the dress out of its box, Heather, 53, asked whether Gina, 37, wanted her daughter to wear it someday.

"I guess I always just thought about it, like, something, not necessarily maybe [my daughter] Sienna would wear it. But maybe her or the grandchildren would have something like their baptism gowns or something made out of it," she told Heather through a shaky voice. "I guess that just kind of makes me sad."

Added Gina, "Even though I'm so happy and everything is the way it should be — I don't have any regrets or doubts where I am now, it still doesn't make it not sad."

Heather, in turn, suggested Gina do "something fabulous" with the dress by giving it to someone who wouldn't have had the opportunity to own such an item. As Gina agreed to Heather's idea, Heather said it's "time to let it go."

"It's just a dress, you know?" Gina added. "You're going to make some other bride very happy and hot, but happy."

In a confessional, Gina also opened up about why the dress made her so emotional.

"I never thought anything would be different than what was going to be my future on the day that I wore that dress," she said. "Letting go of this dress represents me letting go of this life that I thought I was going to have. It's just hard to let it go."

Gina filed for divorce from Matt, 37, in April 2018 after eight years of marriage. Though they briefly rekindled their love, the now-exes proceeded forward with the separation after they were involved in an intense argument in June 2019.

Gina Kirschenheiter Credit: Gina Kirschenheiter/Instagram

Matt allegedly physically assaulted Gina and threatened to kill her while their three children — Sienna Rose, Nick, and Luca — were in the other room. Following his arrest, he was charged with two felony counts of domestic violence and later pleaded not guilty. Gina, for her part, was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

Last April, Matt pleaded guilty after Gina made a victim's impact statement in his case.

Gina has been dating Travis Mullen since mid-2019. During her recent appearance on PEOPLE's Reality Check, she revealed how happy she was in the relationship.

"I'm really happy. I'm consistently happy," she said. "I think that's powerful and that's amazing. It's something I've never felt before. Like, I'm consistently happy and I feel loved. It's great."