Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter and her estranged husband Matt Kirschenheiter are still fighting over the terms of their divorce.

Earlier this month, the former couple — who share sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4, as well as daughter Sienna, 5 — appeared to have come to a custody agreement, with Gina getting primary custody of their kids and nearly $10,000 in monthly support.

But according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Matt claims that Gina, 35, is now the primary moneymaker, whereas he is currently unemployed and has no income.

Representatives for both of the Kirschenheiters did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Originally, Gina and Matt had agreed to share legal custody of the kids, with Gina holding primary custody.

That agreement, which they came to on Aug. 20, specified that Matt would pay Gina a grand total of $9,627 per month: $4,500 for child support and $5,127 for spousal support.

This was based on Matt’s base salary and gross commissions from last year, which came out to $421,000. Gina’s earning were reported to only be $30,000.

That financial picture has changed now, according to Tuesday’s filing.

Per the documents, Matt says he had a “forced resignation” from his job as a financial account manager after his June arrest for alleged domestic abuse.

His company, which had previously forbid him from being on the show, “made it clear that we must part ways,” he claims in the filing. Finding work, Matt claims, has been “difficult to obtain” due to Gina’s “reality television role,” which he alleged has caused “tabloid type publicity and online articles about him.”

Matt says his monthly income is currently $0. He claims to have $100,000 in the bank, including a $75,000 severance from his former employer.

Matt claims in the documents that Gina earned more that she initially said. According to tax documents he provided, for season 13 of RHOC, she was actually paid $63,000 by production and $5,450 by NBCUniversal.

Doing the math, Matt says he believes Gina makes at least $10,000 a month in income from RHOC and her various endorsements/appearances, according to the documents.

He claims his monthly expenses equal $12,875, including $2,500 for rent, $600 on groceries, $400 on eating out, $1,250 for kids’ schooling costs and $4,700 on credit cards and his car payment, among others.

The two are next due in court on Oct. 10.

Gina and Matt met before they graduated from college. They were together for 11 years and married for eight before she filed for divorce last year. In court documents, their separation date is listed as April 3, 2018.

In September, Gina told PEOPLE that she didn’t foresee money being a problem in their divorce — and that she expected Matt to continue to support her and the kids financially.

“He’s always going to take care of us,” Gina said. “We don’t come from money, so it’s not about money. I’m not going to fight over money, it’s not worth it.”

Since then, Gina has claimed on this season of RHOC that Matt cheated on her and was still seeing the woman.

She and Matt appeared to reconcile in June, before the alleged domestic abuse — which led to an arrest and a temporary restraining order — drove them apart again.

He was released the next morning at around 1 a.m. and his bail was set at $0. He has not been charged with a crime.

In their initial custody agreement, it was determined that Matt would have time on weekends with the kids. He and Gina also agreed to take one counseling co-parenting class per month together.

Both agreed they wouldn’t disparage each other in front of their kids or on RHOC. They also said they wouldn’t introduce future boyfriends/girlfriends to the kids without consulting with the other first.